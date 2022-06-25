John McAfee’s corpse still in Spanish morgue a year after his death

The corpse of John McAfee, the person who set in motion the first anti-virus software around the globe is still kept in the Spanish mortuary even after a year of his demise. This is because a lawsuit filed by his family to request an investigation to a greater extent has still not been settled, as claimed by the officials and McAfee’s legal representative.

The British-American computer programmer and businessman was found lifeless, at 75, on June 2021 inside his jail cubicle. This incident was discovered a couple of hours after McAfee’s exile to the U.S. on tax evasion charges was approved by the High court of Spain.

The Software Entrepreneur was put inside a prison in Barcelona for 8 months after he was detained. He was on the lam from the officials of the United States.

As per the report of the post-mortem, McAfee committed suicide. The forces inside the confinement said that 4 months prior to this suicide the businessman tried to do a similar act.

His wife claimed that McAfee could not attempt suicide as she talked to him some times before he was discovered dead inside his cell and he told her that he loves her and he would be talking to her in the evening. According to her, a suicidal person can never speak such words. She demanded a probe into the matter and blamed the government of the United States for the death of her husband.

McAfee’s wife posted a tweet on June 23 requesting people to sign an online appeal to help her pressurize the Spanish government to set free the Businessman’s corpse. She further added that life has been very difficult for her in this 1 year.

2,246 people have signed the plea until now. The petition asks for an independent post-mortem so that it can be ascertained whether the real cause of McAfee’s demise can be confronted or probed confidentially.

His family believes that the post-mortem was done after his demise was not complete and this is why they have demanded a thorough investigation. But a local judge did not approve the demand. The lawyer of McAfee said that the family has challenged the ruling of the local judge.

Thereafter, a court adjudged that the late businessman’s corpse can not be given to his family until their demand was resolved.

McAfee’s body is still kept at the mortuary of Barcelona where his original post-mortem was done. A person familiar with this matter said that keeping a corpse that has already been identified by the dead’s family for this long in a morgue is bizarre.