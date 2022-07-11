Johnny Depp was ‘wilfully’ defamed says Amber Heard’s insurance company as it declines covering her legal damages.

According to Amber Heard’s insurance company, her ex-husband Johnny Depp was ‘maliciously’ and ‘wilfully’ defamed by her. Reports from this week suggest how the actress’ insurance company is presently declining to pay for any damages. These damages refer to the ones she owes to Depp after their high profile defamation trial.

Last month, Heard was ordered to pay compensatory damages worth $10 million, and punitive damages of amount $5 million. This order came in a June 1 verdict at a US court. Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Depp was asked to pay an overall amount of $2 million to his ex-wife.

As specified by the report, the insurance company is taking action against Heard to get absolved of any duty to pay anything for her defence in the defamation trial of her and her ex-husband. Moreover, the report stated how the insurance company is also suing her in order to escape from having to pay for any costs of ongoing litigation. These include Heard making anymore appeals in the court, or be asked to pay the damages as she was ordered to pay Depp following the declaration of the verdict.

The company suing Amber Heard:

On Friday, July 8, New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed the lawsuit against Heard. According to reports from ‘lawandcrime,’ the suit was filed in US District Court for the Central District of California. Additionally, the report noted how the actress had a liability policy of $1 million with the company. With this, she could have paid a significant part of the damages she owed Depp.

However, if Heard is found to have committed this misconduct, the company could refuse the $1 million payout. Reportedly, her insurance coverage was from July 2018 and July 2019. At this point of time, Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post, where she claimed to be a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse.’

Reportedly, in the suit, the company stated that California insurance law says that an insurance company might be liable for the negligence of an insured party. However, ‘an insurer is not liable for a loss’ resulted from the ‘wilful act of the insured.’ Moreover, the company stated how it should have to help Heard as she found to have acted ‘wilfully.’

Previously, reports suggested how Heard’s attorneys wanted a Virginia court to order a new trial in the case owing to a wrong juror sitting in the jury before. Both parties have alleged that the other inflicted domestic violence on them. Following Depp suing Heard for defamation for the 2018 article, she countersued him for $100 million last year.