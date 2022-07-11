Twitter plans to sue Elon Musk. Tesla CEO tweets meme in reply

By this time, everyone who follows internet knows what happened to Elon Musk – Twitter Deal.
Soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday this decision to pull out of a huge deal with Twitter to buy the social networking app, Twitter announced its plan to take legal action against Elon Musk to force him to buy the app.
According to various news reports, the social media company has approached Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP, a New York-based law firm, to file laws suits against Twitter in Delaware court in the coming weeks.
In between all the statements, letters and calls for a legal battle, Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to tweet about the funny elements in Twitter’s decision to sue Musk.
The tweet with several images of him sliming and laughing also included a series of captions highlighting Musk’s take on the situation.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2022
“They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court,” the captions read.
A few minutes after the first tweet, Elon again struck his feed with another meme. This time, it was a digitally edited image of actor Chuck Norris playing chess with a single pawn against a complete set of pieces on the opposite sides. Chuck Norris is looking fully confident in the image and Elon replied “Checkmate,” on the image meme tweet.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2022
Even though Twitter has not made any official comments or statements regarding Elon’s tweets so far, it is expected that the tweets such as this would have some kind of repercussions in the future.
What started with Elon Musk buying a small amount of shares of Twitter in January this year, went onto a phase where SpaceX CEO offered to pay nearly 43 billion dollars for entire shares of the social media app.
Even though the Twitter board first reacted negatively to the proposal by Elon Musk, later due to pressure from shareholders, the board unanimously decided to accept Musk’s offer of $44 billion with nearly 54 dollars per share.
After the acquisition, Twitter was planned to become a privately owned company.
Elon Musk even talked to employees on Twitter in a video conference, where he answered many questions from employees regarding his plans for the social networking app and about work from home policy.
Later things went downhill as Elon Musk called Twitter for not disclosing proper facts regarding a number of spam accounts on Twitter. Elon Musk requested user data from the Twitter board, which first got rejected but then was allowed.
It is certain that with the deal now moving for a legal battle in Delaware, we can expect more tweets from Elon Musk on a daily basis.