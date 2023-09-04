JP Morgan Forecasts that the SEC Will Be Forced To Approve Bitcoin ETFs

Financial giant JP Morgan has made a bold prediction that the U.S. SEC Will Be Forced To Approve Bitcoin ETFs in the near future. This announcement has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency and traditional finance communities alike. While the SEC has been hesitant to greenlight Bitcoin ETFs in the past, JP Morgan’s prediction comes with a compelling argument that outlines the reasons why this shift in stance is likely to occur.

Legal Challenge Opens Door for Potential Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

JP Morgan analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, have predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to be compelled to approve several spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). This projection follows Grayscale’s recent significant legal victory against the SEC.

Just last week, a federal court ordered the SEC to revisit its previous rejection of Grayscale’s proposal to convert its BTC Trust (GBTC) into a spot ETF. The court’s decision was based on the SEC’s perceived “arbitrary and capricious” position, where it failed to clarify its differential treatment of futures-based ETFs and spot-based Bitcoin ETFs. The court stressed that the SEC’s rejection lacked a strong foundation, especially considering the close correlation between the spot market and the CME futures market.

JP Morgan Forecasts Approval for Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou commented in a note, “To justify its denial of Grayscale’s proposal, the SEC would need to reconsider and potentially revoke its prior approval of futures-based Bitcoin ETFs. Such an action would be highly disruptive and could lead to embarrassment for the SEC.” He went on to state, “Considering the current situation, it seems increasingly likely that the SEC will grant approval to the pending spot Bitcoin ETF applications submitted by various asset managers, including Grayscale.”

The recent SEC announcement of a delay in deciding on spot ETFs proposed by financial giants like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Invesco until mid-October has added to the growing speculations. According to JP Morgan analysts, this delay is seen as a strategic manoeuvre by the SEC, potentially setting the stage for the simultaneous approval of multiple spot Bitcoin ETF applications.

Such an approach wouldn’t just level the playing field, but it could also encourage competition, potentially resulting in lower ETF fees. Panigirtzoglou remarked, “It appears increasingly likely that the SEC may be compelled to grant approval for the outstanding spot Bitcoin ETF applications submitted by various asset managers, including Grayscale.”

Caution Amid Optimism: Considerations Surrounding Potential Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

However, it’s important to strike a balanced perspective. While the potential approval of spot ETFs in the US represents a notable milestone, JP Morgan analysts have tempered their optimism with a word of caution. They pointed out that spot BTC ETFs have been available in regions like Canada and Europe for a considerable time but have not seen substantial investor interest. The analysts also observed that “Outflows from gold ETFs over the past year haven’t translated into significant benefits for Bitcoin funds, including futures ETFs.”

Just a few days ago, Panigirtzoglou also made a prediction that the current market downturn may be approaching its conclusion, citing a decrease in open interest in CME BTC futures contracts. He anticipates the cryptocurrency market finding its bottom in the coming weeks and experiencing a rebound in the latter half of the year.

JP Morgan’s prediction that the SEC Will Be Forced To Approve Bitcoin ETFs signifies a significant shift in the cryptocurrency landscape. While optimism surrounds this development, analysts have cautioned that the historical performance of such ETFs in other regions and the lack of a direct correlation with gold outflows could pose challenges. Nonetheless, the evolving regulatory environment and market maturity make the approval increasingly likely, with the crypto market’s recovery expected in the near future.

