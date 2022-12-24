Judge concealed Alameda CEO and FTX co-collaboration founder’s so Sam Bankman-Fried wouldn’t become alarmed and resist extradition

According to court records released on Friday, the judge concealed that two of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest friends had defected from him so the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t be alarmed and resist extradition from the Bahamas.

Before revealing that Bankman- Fried’s business partners, Carolyn Ellison and Gary Wang, had secretly pleaded guilty to fraud charges and were cooperating in the investigation, which could earn them leniency at sentencing, U.S. prosecutors in New York waited until Bankman-Fried, the founder of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was in FBI custody.

When Bankman-Fried was in the air late on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams made the guilty plea announcements.

Attorneys were worried that Bankman-Fried, who had been detained in the Bahamas at the request of American authorities, may try to resist extradition if he learned that his friends were helping.

Ellison, 28, and Wang, 29, pleaded guilty to crimes that could result in lengthy prison terms on Monday in federal court in Manhattan.

At that hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon informed the judge that “some hiccups in the Bahamian courtroom” on Monday prevented Bankman-Fried from giving her assent to extradition.

“We’re still expecting extradition soon, but given that he has not yet entered his consent, we think it could potentially thwart our law enforcement objectives to extradite him if Ms. Ellison’s cooperation were disclosed at this time,” Sassoon told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams.

Before approving the request, the judge sought assurance from Ellison’s attorney that there was no opposition.

“Exposure of cooperation could hinder law enforcement officials’ ability to continue the ongoing investigation and, in addition, may affect Mr. Bankman-Fried’s decision to waive extradition in this case,” Abrams said.

FTX was co-founded by Wand

Bankman-Fried, 30, appeared in court on Thursday in New York. He was granted freedom on the condition that he spend the duration of his detention under house arrest in Palo Alto, California, with his parents.

On Friday, there was increased security outside the house where he was staying, including a Stanford University security guard stationed around 50 yards (46 meters) from the home to deter onlookers. The crypto exchange, FTX, was co-founded by Wang. To testify at Bankman-Fried trial both consented.

They are both accused of scamming clients and investors by illegally moving substantial quantities of client funds from FTX. They used it to spend lavishly on real estate, give money to political candidates, and engage in dangerous trades at Alameda.

Ellison, she was aware that Alameda had access to a borrowing facility at FTX.com from 2019 to 2022, allowing Alameda to keep negative balances in various currencies.

The arrangement’s practical result was that Alameda had access to an unrestricted line of credit without having to post collateral, pay interest on negative accounts, or comply with liquidation procedures.

According to Ellison, if Alameda’s FTX accounts had sizable negative balances in any currency. It suggested that Alameda was borrowing money from FTX customers who had placed money into the exchange.

According to Ellison, she concurred with Bankman-Fried and others. It was between July and October to give Alameda’s lenders false financial information. Including quarterly balance sheets that hid the extent of the company’s borrowing. Moreover the tens of billions of dollars in loans it had given to FTX executives and others.