A Meta employee invested $300,000 in a condo on a cruise ship so he could work from home while on the trip

According to a source, a Meta employee purchased a 12-year lease for a condo on a cruise ship. So he could continue working from home while traveling.

The MV Narrative will include Austin Wells, a 28-year-old employee of Reality Labs, Meta’s virtual reality division, as one of its occupants, according to CNBC earlier this month.

For a fee, the cruise ship claims to let passengers live permanently at sea. This year, permanent studios of 237 square feet went on the market for $1 million.

Wells, a resident of San Diego, told CNBC that the chance to travel the world while keeping up some schedule that would allow him to continue working appealed to him. Additionally, the digital nomad’s cost was limited by the 12-year lease.

Wells told CNBC, “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine in order to go see the world.” “I’m going from this model where you want to go somewhere. You pack a bag. You get on a flight, rent a room, and now my condo, my gym, my doctors. Moreover, dentists, and all of my grocery stores travel the world with me.”

Wells told the publication that when the ship departs for Europe in 2025,he intends to keep working West Coast hours. So working particularly unsociable hours, such as early mornings and late evenings, are likely to come from that.

“But that does open up the ability for me to … maybe see a city midday to afternoon and then start my workday around six or 7 p.m,” he told CNBC.

Meta reveals plans to reduce expenses by expanding work-from-home orders

The MV Narrative, operated by the upscale travel agency Storylines. It offers passengers the chance to cruise 1,000 days around the world, stopping an average of three days at each port, and see all six continents.

Aside from all the amenities on a luxury cruise ship, such as gyms and performances. The price tag covers almost everything a tenant could desire, including food, drink, laundry, and services.

Following significant losses this year, Meta Wells recently revealed plans to reduce expenses by expanding work-from-home orders and reducing office space.

About 11,000 of Meta’s employees were massively laid off a month ago. However, now the company is delivering them Christmas boxes with a special surprise.

A Christmas box marked “Leaver” is delivered to Matt Motyl (@MattMotyl). A former Meta employee who was among the 11,000 individuals let go. Emoticon “wow” and “sad” Christmas tree ornaments were included in the package, along with a statement describing its purpose. “Just a random box for ‘leaver,’ Merry Christmas to me,” read the note.