Judge orders new trial in case of racial abuse filed against tesla buy former employee

Judge William Orrick of the San Francisco district court on Monday ordered a new trial in a lawsuit filed by a former Tesla employee against the carmaker.

Earlier, Owen Diaz, who worked in the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, refused to accept 15 million dollars as the compensation ordered by Judge William Orrick. While the jury in the case awarded $137 million as an award, Judge squashed the award, stating that it was unconditionally large and excessive.

The jury awarded Owen $6.9 million for compensatory damages and $130 million for punitive damages.

Last week, while announcing Owen’s decision to reject a $15 million offer, his lawyers criticized Judge Orrick for unjustifiably reducing Owen Diaz’s award and undermining his rights.

According to the lawsuit filed almost a year ago, Owen Diaz, who worked as an elevator operator in the tesla factory, underwent racial and cultural abuse by his supervisors and colleagues. They used racially sensitive words and actions to intentionally hurt Owen and even came up with graffiti of swastika in the factory.

Diaz sued the company for being inefficient in addressing complaints regarding racial abuse and for executing responsibilities as an employer.

Both parties are scheduled to meet on July 12th to decide on the future of the new trial. There has been no official confirmation regarding the beginning date of the trial. Tesla has not come out with any official statement so far.

Several employment lawyers believe that a new trial will hurt Diaz’s chance to get good compensation and even might end up getting less than 15 million dollars.

Other cases against Tesla

In a similar case, a former tesla employee named Melvin Berry got compensation from Tesla Motors last august. Berry accused Tesla of failing to respond when he complained to higher authorities about being called the n-word. He also alleged tesla failed to take any action against employees posting Nazi swastikas and other graffiti in the Fremont factory.

At the end of the arbitration case, Tesla awarded Melvin Berry almost 1.02 million dollars as compensation.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have been hammered with various lawsuits in recent months, with billions of dollars in damages demanded by the aggrieved parties.

In another lawsuit, a tesla investor named Solomon Chau accused the company of tolerating a toxic work culture. According to Chau company did not take any disciplinary action against employees who were involved in racial abuse.

The suit was filed on June 16th against Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and the entire board of directors. Chau argues that inaction from the management in cases related to racial discrimination has affected the company’s reputation, and it resulted in financial losses.