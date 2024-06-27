Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, is a free man after pleading guilty in a U.S. court and serving his sentence. This brings an end to a long and complex legal battle that garnered international scrutiny.

A Long Journey Home

Julian Assange struck a deal and escaped extradition. After spending over five years in Britain fighting to escape being sent to the U.S., he flew to a U.S. territory (Northern Mariana Islands) and pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy charge. Thousands followed his flight online, and upon arrival in Canberra, Australia, he was met by cheering supporters. Reunited with his family, Assange raised his fist in a defiant gesture.

A Decade-Long Legal Battle Ends with a Plea

The plea deal marks the conclusion of a legal saga that began over a decade ago. WikiLeaks, under Assange’s leadership, published classified documents that exposed sensitive information from various governments. The U.S. government, in particular, accused these leaks of compromising national security. Assange, however, argued that his actions were protected by freedom of speech and press, claiming the leaks exposed war crimes and were of public interest. He acknowledged the legal challenges in court, stating, “The First Amendment and the Espionage Act seem to contradict each other,” before accepting the plea deal.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Assange’s sentence matched the time he already served in Britain (62 months). He was then finally able to return to Australia. However, his wife, Stella Assange, highlighted the significant financial burden associated with his return. Denied a commercial flight, Assange reportedly owes the Australian government over $500,000 for the booked trip. A crowdfunding campaign initiated by supporters has helped lessen this burden.

The Charges Against Assange

The U.S. initially charged Assange with 17 counts of espionage and one count of computer misuse related to WikiLeaks’ publications, including:

A leak of over 250,000 State Department diplomatic cables.Classified U.S. military documents from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.A video showing a U.S. helicopter attack in Baghdad that resulted in civilian victims.

The U.S. Department of Justice considered this one of the biggest settlements of classified information in U.S. history. They specifically argued that Assange’s actions endangered human lives by showing the identities of confidential sources.

Assange’s Legal Labyrinth: From Sexual Assault Allegations to Freedom

Assange’s legal woes started in 2010 when Sweden issued an arrest warrant for sexual assault. To avoid extradition, he sought asylum at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012. However, Ecuador revoked his asylum in 2019, leading to his arrest and imprisonment in Britain. Even though Sweden dropped the sexual assault charges, the U.S. extradition request remained active, forcing Assange to spend five years fighting it from a high-security prison.

Assange’s defense team, led by Barry Pollack, argues that charging him was a mistake. They see him as a journalist and publisher who simply brought truthful and important information, including war crimes evidence, to light.

The U.S. Department of Justice disagrees. They believe Assange’s actions endangered lives.

Despite the plea deal, Assange’s family is pushing for a U.S. pardon, fearing the charges set a bad precedent for journalists globally. In the meantime, he’s finally reconvened with his wife and two sons, born during his time in the Ecuadorean embassy.

The conclusion of Assange’s legal battle sparks important questions about balancing national security with press freedom. His case will likely be debated and analyzed for years to come. While Julian Assange is finally free, the consequences of his actions and the legal fights surrounding them will continue to have an effect on journalism and international relations.