JungleRaja Casino offers a thrilling online gambling experience tailored for Indian players. But before you can embark on your jungle adventure, you need to create an account and login successfully.

This guide covers the process of registering at Jungle Raja, logging in, resetting your password, the app, bonuses and more so you can access the casino’s full features. Let’s start with an overview of JungleRaja Casino first.

JungleRaja Casino Information

JungleRaja is an online casino launched in 2020 that specifically targets the Indian market. With its jungle theme, curated games selection and INR support, it provides a uniquely Indian casino experience.

The site is owned by Alpha Interactive Solutions N.V. and licensed under the Curacao Gambling Commission. It offers a vast library of 2000+ casino games from top providers like Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt and more.

Some key highlights of JungleRaja Casino include:

Slots, table games and live dealer options

Lucrative welcome offer up to ₹30,000

Wide range of Indian online payment methods

Responsive customer support

Mobile-friendly site and apps

Safe and secure gaming environment

Now let’s look at how you can access JungleRaja and all it has to offer by creating an account and logging in seamlessly.

Creating an Account at JungleRaja

Creating a real money account at JungleRaja Casino involves a quick and straightforward registration process:

Step 1 – Go to JungleRaja.com and click on the ‘Register’ button.

Step 2 – Enter your valid email address and create a secure password.

Step 3 – Check the box to accept the terms and conditions. Verify you are 18+ years old.

Step 4 – Complete email verification by clicking the link sent to your registered email.

Once your email is verified, your JungleRaja account registration is complete. The whole process takes just a couple of minutes.

Logging In to JungleRaja

To access your JungleRaja account, you need to login using the credentials created during registration:

Step 1 – Visit JungleRaja.com and click on ‘Login’ button

Step 2 – Enter your registered email ID and password

Step 3 – Click on ‘Login’ to enter your JungleRaja account dashboard

Once logged in, you can access all account features like making a deposit, claiming bonuses, playing games and more.

Resetting JungleRaja Password

If you forget your JungleRaja login password, you can easily reset it:

Step 1 – Go to JungleRaja.com and click ‘Forgot Password’

Step 2 – Enter your registered email address

Step 3 – Check your email inbox for the reset link

Step 4 – Click on the link to create a new password

Step 5 – Login with your new password

Resetting your password is quick and simple when needed.

Depositing at JungleRaja

To play real money games and redeem bonuses at JungleRaja, you need to make a deposit into your casino account. Here is how:

Step 1 – Login to your account and visit the ‘Deposit’ page

Step 2 – Choose your preferred deposit method like Visa, Paytm, UPI etc

Step 3 – Enter deposit amount (minimum ₹500)

Step 4 – Complete the transaction through your chosen payment method

Step 5 – Deposited funds will reflect instantly in your account

Deposits are free and instant at JungleRaja via various Indian payment methods.

Withdrawing from JungleRaja

Withdrawing your winnings from JungleRaja involves similar easy steps:

Step 1 – Login and visit the ‘Withdrawals’ section

Step 2 – Select your preferred withdrawal method

Step 3 – Enter the withdrawal amount (minimum ₹500)

Step 4 – Complete account verification if prompted

Step 5 – Withdrawal will be processed within 4-24 hours

Withdrawals take 24 hours to reflect in your account. Verification may be needed before your first withdrawal.

JungleRaja App

For the ultimate convenience, download the JungleRaja app for iOS or Android to access the casino on the go. The app offers the full casino experience and is free to install.

JungleRaja Bonuses

New players at JungleRaja can claim lucrative welcome offers like:

100% first deposit bonus up to ₹10,000

50% second deposit bonus up to ₹10,000

25% third deposit bonus up to ₹10,000

There is also a ₹500 no deposit bonus available using the promo code JUNGLERAJA500. Ongoing promotions are offered for existing players as well.

JungleRaja Games

JungleRaja offers an extensive games portfolio including:

Slots – Popular video slots from top providers like NetEnt and Microgaming

Table Games – Roulette, blackjack, baccarat and more

Live Casino – Real dealer games through live HD streams

Jackpots – Progressives with massive prize pools

JungleRaja Customer Support

JungleRaja provides customer support 24/7 through:

Email

Live chat

Telephone

Support is available in English as well as Hindi. Players typically get swift responses from the friendly support team.

Is JungleRaja Legal in India?

Yes, JungleRaja is legally licensed by the Government of Curacao. Indian players over 18 can legally and safely play real money games at JungleRaja.

Is JungleRaja Safe?

Yes, JungleRaja utilizes 128-bit SSL encryption and RNG certification to provide a secure gambling environment. User data is safely protected at the site.

JungleRaja Reviews

JungleRaja is a relatively new online casino but already has several positive ratings and reviews. Players praise the generous bonuses, wide game selection, INR banking and responsive customer care.

Pros and Cons of JungleRaja

Pros

Lucrative welcome bonus up to ₹30,000

2000+ casino games

Live casino with real dealers

Mobile-friendly site and dedicated apps

Range of Indian banking options

Cons

Still building its game portfolio

Limited information available on the owners

Expiry periods attached to bonuses

Instead of Conclusion

Creating an account and logging into JungleRaja Casino is quick and straightforward. Indian players can conveniently access the exciting assortment of slots, live games, bonuses and more after registering and verifying their account.

With the helpful login guide, password reset tips, overview of depositing/withdrawing, app instructions and FAQs covered here, you have all the information needed to unlock the wild jungle adventure at JungleRaja Casino!

FAQ

How do I create an account at JungleRaja Casino?

Registering an account is quick and easy – just provide your email, password, and personal details to sign up in minutes.

I forgot my JungleRaja login password. What should I do?

You can reset your JungleRaja password easily by using the ‘Forgot Password’ link on the login page and following the reset instructions.

Is JungleRaja Casino safe to play at?

Yes, JungleRaja utilizes top security technology like 128-bit SSL encryption and RNG testing to provide a safe gambling environment.

How old do I need to be to play at JungleRaja?

You need to be a minimum of 18 years old to legally create a real money account and play at JungleRaja Casino.

What casino games are offered at JungleRaja?

JungleRaja provides a vast selection of over 2000 games including slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, live dealer casino, jackpots, and more.