Justin Bieber buys a Bored Ape NFT for $1.29 million by paying 300% more than the floor price. It is being seen that the popularity of Bored Ape Yacht Club has been increasing among celebrities. In fact, almost a week back, we saw Serena Williams and Neymar Jr post their Bored Apes on Twitter. Their NFTs cost less than $1 million though, and among the three, Justin’s one is the costliest at 500 ETH or $1.29 million.

Justin Bieber joins the Bored Ape Yacht club

The recent NFT purchase of Justin Bieber was BAYC #3001. This has put Bored Ape Yacht Club in the limelight again as more and more celebrities are joining it. Justin Bieber has a huge fan base and it is expected that this purchase will make a lot of them learn about NFTs. Justin’s OpenSea account is named “JustinBieberNFTS” and he has a lot of other collections in his account as well. Can you guess how many NFTs he has? 10? 20? 100? No! It is 619 NFTs from a total of 49 collections. Who knew that Justin was so into NFTs but this purchase put his passion in the limelight. His, wallet also has nearly $1 million or 340.43 ETH.

The latest purchase cost him a lot more than the floor or estimated price (300%). Now, this could be because of his name or the sheer demand of the NFT. A few of his other collection includes some Doge NFTs and a gummy NFT that is his Twitter profile picture.

NFT popularity shooting up

It is clear that all popular stars are spending their money on NFTs. Now, this could be due to genuine interest, the hype, or the peer pressure of others doing so. But here are a few names that are also a part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. We have Emine, Steve Aoki, Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Fallon, and many more. These are just the names for one NFT collection. We have many other celebrities owning pieces from collections like CryptoPunk, Doodles, and artworks from individual artists as well.

What are your thoughts as Justin Bieber buys a Bored Ape NFT? And do you think these purchases are out of sheer interest or community pressure? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

