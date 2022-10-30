Kanye West’s Twitter account restored; is Donald Trump next?

After Elon acquired the social media company, Rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be back on the platform. Last month the rapper, now known as Ye was suspended from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram because of his post which was considered “anti-semitic”.

Because of this, Kanye West is no longer listed on the billionaire list as many companies like Adidas withdrew from the partnership. Many popular stars like Taylor Swift, and Chainsmoker raised their voices against him. He even faced accusations once because he ill-treated his ex-wife, Kim’s boyfriend Pete.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Saturday clarified he had no hand in the restoration of Kanye West’s Twitter account. In a tweet, Elon Musk said, “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”

This raised questions among people if Donald Trump’s account will be restored or not. In May, Elon commented on the issue saying that he would reverse the ban on Donald Trump if Twitter comes under his possession. He firmly believed that the reason behind the suspension of Mr. Trump’s Twitter account was a bad decision and foolish to some extent. This also conveys how firm Elon is on making Twitter an open space for all.

“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Musk.

Donald Trump, out of joy, tweeted “very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands” from Truth Social, which is his social media site that he created after he was banned from the platform.

Why was Donald Trump banned from Twitter?

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter over the last year’s riot in the Capitol. His two tweets were said to possibly raise the riot into fire on 6 January 2021. Although Donald Trump declared that he will not return to this platform ever again even if his account gets restored. However, many of his allies believe that he can’t stay away from social media as they play a vital role in everybody’s life.

At present, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and is all set to make necessary changes including making the company private and creating a system of “friendly dictatorship”.

Several changes are already cleared out such as the formation of a content moderation council that will look after banned accounts and their restoration, adding an edit option that was in high demand for years, and the removal of executive members from the company.