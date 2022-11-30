Keep Your Emotions in Check When Winning or Losing in Video Poker

From the iconic TV series Suits, Harvey Spector’s most iconic line – “I don’t play the odds, I play the man.” – is a perfect example of leveraging the power of manipulation in turning the tides in your favour.

The circumstances are not that different when you are playing in an online casino in India. If you get played, you lose. If you play your competitor, you win. The goal is to play the competitor and stay calm.

In this guide, we will show you how.

Here are some good ways to keep your emotions in check, irrespective of whether you’re winning or losing at video poker.

Understand why you should keep your emotions in check during poker

The saying “people can’t control their emotions” is far-fetched albeit deeply etched. Many people have mastered their sensitive selves, and you can too – if you practise regularly.

You may have met people who show no hint of emotion and play a game with a straight face. These are the people who triumph in a lot of situations. It is known as having a poker face.

Unfortunately, mastering the ‘poker face’ is not easy. A good number of people cannot do it, especially when money is involved and the game is on a knife edge. Moreover, most individuals have an easy ‘tell’ like sweating uncontrollably, constantly shifting in the chair, or a reddened face.

The point is that it can put you away from winning the game even when you have a good set. A visible sense of excitement on your face can be detrimental to your game as well.

So, a poker face while playing video poker can make you win big and improve your game.

Learn how to keep your emotions in check

It is easy to discuss what measures you could take to not let your emotions get the best of you. But it’s very hard to implement it in a game of online poker.

The key is to not have an automatic reflex to any development during the game. Your objective is to use rational thinking to make key decisions and avoid any emotional tilt.

There are two ways to understand your emotions in video poker. If you know what sets you off, you are far ahead of the competition and it will be easy for you to deploy measures to counter it.

The second case is of not knowing what makes you lose control. But, this should not worry you, it is a simple process. Here are a few pointers that you can use to understand what may potentially tick you off and develop better emotional intelligence:

You need to be honest about what is making you lose hold of your emotions and admit it when you are feeling it.

When something sets you off, take a moment to examine the development and take charge of your emotions accordingly.

The answer lies in specificity. You need to be precise about emotional reflex and learn how to curb it.

Now, you can incorporate all the right steps, but what if the game is rigged? Emotions make us human and it is the right time to get angry.

Use trusted platforms to play video poker

Online casinos game in India are fairly new and it is completely okay to be a little doubtful. For instance, if the game is rigged, there is nothing you can do as a player.

So what can you do?

Your safest bet should always be a trusted platform that upholds a transparent and unbiased policy. Here are some things you should look for in a video poker platform:

Legitimacy: Must be fully compliant with government rules and regulations.

Easy withdrawal: Offer fast withdrawals for the winnings through secured payment gateways.

Contact: A contact page for customers to communicate with the gaming platform.

A sense of security and transparency in the game can give you the sense of security you need to exercise that much-needed control over your emotions.

Be prepared to lose

Let’s say you won a few rounds and a feeling of invincibility is seeping through your veins. Don’t let it throw you in a quagmire of overconfidence because this can easily mark the beginning of a long night of disappointment for you.

A winning streak can be the product of sheer luck, so don’t get too excited. A trail of wins can easily become a trail of losses and cause emotional distress along with an inevitable loss of game and money.

It is important to look at the glass as half empty. It is fair that you stay optimistic about the outcome, but you need to embrace the fact you can lose and it is an essential part of the game.

Instead, focus on the factors that you can control such as your emotions. Control your emotions to avoid disappointment.

Conclusion

To conclude, here are a few key takeaways from the article: