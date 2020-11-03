Keeping Files Safe During Transfers

Companies everywhere routinely share files. It’s a part of doing business today. However, common security issues mean files are in danger of being compromised during the process. That’s why it’s now more important than ever to take precautions when sharing files with business partners and clients.

Understanding the Risks

Safely transferring files, especially larger files, requires senders to determine the threat potential present and select a file transfer system that’s adequate for their needs. No one can afford the risks associated with using transfer options that don’t encrypt user credentials or otherwise expose data to risks during transfer. PacGenesis, for example, works with clients to provide solutions for organizations transferring large files of all types safely, securely, and quickly to partners anywhere in the world. That provider uses Aspera, which moves data at speeds far greater than outdated options like FTP and HTTP.

Common Security Threats: Are You Exposed?

In far too many cases, users transferring files do not even know they are exposing transfers to serious security risks. While all companies are at risk when transferring files, there are specific circumstances everyone should avoid. While smaller organizations without IT departments may be more at risk, it’s well-established that larger companies routinely ignore even basic file transfer safety strategies. Here are a few of the most-common risks to avoid.

Using Insecure Transfer Protocols. FTP, for example, isn’t secure. The major danger here is exposing the user’s credentials . User IDs and passwords are not encrypted when using FTP, which means the user’s credentials can easily be captured during transfers. Security experts always urge users to avoid using file transfer options that expose those credentials.

Relying on Outdated Applications . There are countless file transfer applications available, and many of them are free. However, a significant number of those applications don’t provide the level of safety required when sharing important files. Rather than relying on dated and insecure applications, invest in secure transfer solutions that protect files and the companies using those files during transfers.

Sending Files Via Plain Text Emails . Emails are anything but secure, which means no one should be transferring sensitive date using that platform. Remember that emails are stored on servers, and those servers are notoriously vulnerable. In addition, far too many emails are sent to the wrong individuals or to multiple recipients who should not have access to the information. Using a secure email server is an option, but there will still be issues, like speed and file size, that make using email a less-than-optimal solution.

Of course, there are other threats an organization faces when transferring any type of file, but selecting the most appropriate file transfer protocols significantly reduces security issues. Even the largest files can be transferred quickly using Aspera, which suggests it will pay to explore that option rather than trusting outdated, insecure ones.

Are There Other Options to Consider?

If you’re only sending smaller files that are not sensitive, and the transfer speed is not an issue, it’s possible to consider Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and a few other similar options. However, those platforms are not ideal for larger files that must be transferred quickly and securely. It’s always tempting to try those platforms, but they don’t offer the advantages of Aspera.

Improving Your File Transfer Safety is Easy

If you’re exploring ways to transfer large files anywhere in the world, consider discussing the advantages of Aspera with https://pacgenesis.com/. The company’s experts are happy to explain the products and technologies currently available to speed up transfers and protect your files.