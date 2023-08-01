Kevin O’Leary’s Dire warns more US banks will fail

In a sobering prediction, renowned investor and “Shark Tank” personality Kevin O’Leary, also known as Mr Wonderful, has cautioned that because of the ongoing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve more US banks will fail. O’Leary specifically emphasized the vulnerability of regional banks, which play a crucial role in supporting 60% of the nation’s economy. He expressed concern, stating, “We are witnessing the beginning of vulnerabilities in these banks; the cracks are starting to appear.”

Kevin O’Leary predicts an increase in bank failures

During an interview with CNBC following the Fed’s announcement of its latest interest rate hike, O’Leary strongly emphasized his concern stating more US banks will fail, comparing the situation to squeezing a toothpaste tube, where continued pressure leads to eventual breakage. However, the exact timing and locations of these potential bank failures remain uncertain. Mr Wonderful expressed his views on the matter, stating:

“I am just predicting — and I am very cautious on this — it will break down in the regional banks, which support 60% of the economy. “

O’Leary Raises Alarm Over “Killer” Capital Costs for Regional Banks as Powell Signals Extended Restrictive Monetary Policy

Kevin O’Leary, the prominent figure from Shark Tank, expressed concerns about the rapid escalation in capital costs, which he believes is detrimental to regional banks, particularly in relation to their real estate loans.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed prevailing economic conditions, indicating that the current monetary policy will likely remain restrictive for an extended period. Powell stressed that the desired effects of this restrictive policy have not been fully realized and stated that the Fed intends to maintain this approach until they are confident that inflation is sustainably moving towards their 2% target. He also asserted the Fed’s readiness to implement further tightening measures if necessary.

According to O’Leary, he advises the investors he works with to exercise patience and observe the developments in the small banking sector in the United States over the next 90 days.

Furthermore, Mr Wonderful projected that the Federal Reserve might go beyond its current interest rate projections. He cautioned that the terminal rate, where the Fed ultimately stops raising rates, could potentially reach 6.25% or even 6.50%. O’Leary emphasized the importance of considering both short-term and long-term effects when contemplating the implications of such monetary actions.

Recent Wave of U.S. Bank Failures Raises Concerns Over Financial Stability

Throughout the year, several U.S. banks have experienced failures. Recently, Heartland Tri-State Bank collapsed, while on March 10, Silicon Valley Bank faced closure by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Likewise, on March 12, Signature Bank encountered closure under the oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. Adding to the list, on May 1, First Republic Bank underwent closure at the hands of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Additionally, Silvergate Bank has announced its decision to undergo voluntary liquidation.

Numerous analysts have foreseen a surge in regional bank failures in response to the Federal Reserve’s continuous interest rate hikes. In April, Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” issued a warning, attributing the wiping out of regional banks to the policies adopted by the Fed. Adding to these concerns, economist Peter Schiff echoed similar sentiments earlier this month, expressing apprehension that all banks may face failure, leading to significant losses for individuals as the banking crisis unfolds.

As the Federal Reserve persists with interest rate hikes, experts like Kevin O’Leary, Robert Kiyosaki, and Peter Schiff are sounding the alarm on the potential increase in U.S. bank failures, particularly among regional banks. The ongoing economic uncertainty and mounting risks in the financial sector warrant careful observation by investors and policymakers alike. Prudent measures and proactive actions will be crucial in navigating these turbulent times and safeguarding the stability of the nation’s financial system.

