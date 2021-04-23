Key technologies driving customer experience in Retail stores

Many individuals prophesied the end of physical retail outlets at the advent of online stores. However, this hasn’t been the case as the brick-and-mortar stores are still available. Many clients like visiting these outlets because they’re able to interact with their offerings. To enrich client experience at these stores, they use multiple touchscreen technologies. Additionally, these technologies offer retail owner useful insights that they can use to make decisions as regards their products. If you’re not aware of these technologies, this article can help you explore some of them as follows:

NFC/RFID tagged smart products

These are tools used to change products into smart gadgets that can manipulate content on the screens. You can easily set up touchscreens on the racks, changing them into smart shelves. Businesses have also adopted mounting them on for higher resolution lay outs.

The customers only have to pick a labelled item to launch content like the videos revealing the product’s origin, interactive experiences or the content on your social media. Ensure you let the shopper know that there’s an interaction to be experienced with sounds and visual signage. You can do this by placing stickers to let your customers know the kind of content to find.

These tags help in real-time inventory management when stock is taken off from a particular rack or shelf. RFID tags can also be used with smart mirrors to improve customer experience. The smart mirrors read the product information on the RFID to allow them to request new colours or sizes and call store attendants easily.

Transparent touch screen displays

Transparent touch screen displays combine innovative technologies to bring in a fabulous display that is hard to disregard. The screens bring an incredible way to experience products through the help of a form of augmented reality. All you need to do is place a transparent touchscreen display. The shoppers touch the screen to launch a layer of interactive content.

These displays can be used to campaign and hype products or engage customers with high-end products like jewellery, designer scarves, tech gadgets and watches. You can also use them for your showroom to display cars or use them to visualize property in the real estate industry.

Touchscreen tables with object recognition

Customers can react to your products through the help of touchscreen tables with object recognition. You only need to tag the products with labels which differentiate different products in the store. The customers can lay down the particular item on the table to start up the touchscreen.

The technology used here is known as object detection. There is a wide range of touchscreen software for retailers to choose from. For example, there is an app known as compare objects which allows a customer to place different objects on the tables to display the advantage of each. Customers can use this information on their own or with the help of a salesperson.

XXL touchscreens with multi-user technology

You can apply multi-user technology touchscreens of different sizes, but it works well with huge video wall touchscreens. They are ideal for attracting the attention of customers as well as presenting high-resolution graphic.

The XXL touchscreens with multi-user technology can also be applied to tables, enabling customers to interact with from various positions. Multiple people can interact from all angles and combine features like object recognition, payment modes, etc.

Customizable apps for Big scale touchscreens

Smartphone customers like software that are accustomed to suit their devices. Likewise, user interfaces created for touchscreens bring in a richer and more inherent experience for shoppers.

Customizable apps for large scale touchscreens can be customized to allow business owners to merge their content. The screens streamline the setup process for a quicker and easier implementation of customer experience technology in retail stores.

Facial recognition for retail analytics

Facial recognition helps you identify when new shoppers interact with touch screen and can ascertain the total number of clicks and the amount of time the customer spends on the screen. The facial recognition tool can solely track the number of shoppers in your store, gender, age and mood.

Smartphone integration for multi-channel marketing

Touchscreens help retailers save on development costs by eliminating the necessity of developing applications other operating systems. Smartphone integration for multi-channel marketing helps eliminate the costs related to promoting app downloads. And the easiest way to combine different smartphones is to use mobile phones as checkout tools.

Conclusion

Touchscreen technologies like the one from https://www.eyefactive.com/en enrich client experience while shopping. Just like online businesses, brick-and-mortar stores are also experiencing tremendous growth due to these technologies. If you’re a retailer outlet without touchscreen technologies, you’re missing out massive opportunities for growth. You need to buy these interactive digital signage to move your business to the next stage.