The electric three-row SUV is not eligible for the EV tax credit; thus, the federal government will not provide financial assistance to purchase a 2024 Kia EV9; nonetheless, Kia will. The carmaker provides a $5,000 cash discount on all EV9 sales through April 30. This implies that consumers may get a top-tier GT-Line model for as little as $70,395 or a base Light trim for as little as $51,395 (all prices include a $1,495 destination fee).

For qualifying lessees who act within the same window, Kia offers an even better deal: a $7,500 lease incentive. Within the context of modern electric cars, there’s a reason why that sum looks eerily familiar. The federal EV tax credit has many limitations related to vehicle and battery assembly, source of battery components, and vehicle pricing; however, leasing is exempt from all of them.

This is because a lease is not eligible for the tax credit since it is considered a commercial transaction (from the carmaker to its captive financing arm). Although it’s not necessary, most automakers do pass those savings on to the lessee, at least temporarily.

The Deal

Powertrain Specs and Range

The standard EV9 Light has an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles and is powered by a single motor on the back axle that produces 215 horsepower and 258 pounds-feet of torque. It is equipped with a 76.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack. By choosing the Light Long-Range, you may extend the range up to 304 miles with a bigger, 99.8-kWh battery pack, but the motor output will only reach 201 horsepower.

The bigger battery pack and all-wheel drive are standard on the other EV9 models in the lineup: Wind, Land, and GT-Line. The motors have a total output of 379 horsepower and 443 pounds-feet in the Wind and Land, with an estimated range of 280 miles. The GT-Line can produce up to 516 pounds-feet of torque while maintaining the same 379 horsepower.

Conclusion

With this generous cash discount, Kia is positioning the 2024 EV9 as an attractive option for families seeking an electric SUV. Whether you’re a buyer or a lessee, now is the time to explore this spacious, eco-friendly vehicle. Head to your nearest Kia dealership and take advantage of this limited-time offer!