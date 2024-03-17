Days before its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO), Reddit, a popular online forum known for its vibrant communities and user-generated content, is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The inquiry centers on Reddit’s data licensing rules, specifically on the way the company handles user-generated content that is used to train AI systems.

Reddit made the information public when it updated its S-1 registration statement and filed it with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 15, 2024. According to the new filing, the FTC sent Reddit a letter on March 14th outlining the scope of their investigation. In accordance with the complaint, the FTC “staff is conducting a non-public inquiry focused on our sale, authorization, or sharing of user-generated content with third parties to train AI models.”

Reddit is preparing to go public for the first time in its more than 20 years of existence, so this investigation comes at a critical moment for the company. With the IPO, Reddit is anticipated to become the first major social media platform to go public in recent years. However, the FTC probe casts doubt on Reddit’s data licensing practices’ transparency and validity, undermining this momentous achievement.

Reddit Not Surprised by FTC’s Interest in AI Data Licensing:

In response to the FTC’s interest in its latest filing, Reddit said, “Given the novel nature of these technologies and commercial arrangements, we are not surprised that the FTC has expressed interest in this area.” This comment suggests that Reddit is aware of potential problems with employing user-generated content for AI training.

The FTC’s investigation is most likely connected to a recent deal that Reddit and Google made. In February 2024, there were theories of an annual $60 million arrangement between the two companies. As part of this agreement, Google was reportedly granted access to a substantial amount of Reddit user data, which Google intended to exploit for the purpose of training and improving its artificial intelligence products.

Although the specifics of the deal are yet unknown, users and privacy groups are concerned about a major internet company like Google potentially getting access to Reddit’s vast user-generated content.

Potential Issues with Reddit’s AI Data Licensing:

The FTC’s investigation is likely to focus on several key questions regarding Reddit’s data licensing practices. Here are some of the potential issues that could be under scrutiny:

User Consent: Did Reddit obtain explicit user consent before selling or licensing user-generated content for AI training?

Did Reddit obtain explicit user consent before selling or licensing user-generated content for AI training? Transparency: Were users informed about how their data would be used and shared with third parties?

Were users informed about how their data would be used and shared with third parties? Data Anonymization: Is the user data being anonymized before it is shared with AI developers?

Is the user data being anonymized before it is shared with AI developers? Potential for Bias: Could the vast amount of user-generated content from Reddit lead to biased training data for AI models?

The FTC will likely seek answers to these questions during their investigation. Depending on the findings, Reddit could face potential consequences, including fines, restrictions on data sharing practices, or even requirements to obtain explicit user consent for AI training purposes.

Concerns Regarding Reddit’s IPO:

The planned IPO of Reddit is now clouded by the FTC’s inquiry. perhaps while the company is still optimistic about its future, the investigation may cause the IPO to be delayed or perhaps have an effect on the company’s valuation.

Until the FTC inquiry is concluded, investors will probably exercise caution. The investigation may also erode users’ confidence in Reddit, which could have an effect on user engagement and future expansion opportunities.

The Future of User Data and AI Development:

There are greater consequences for the entire IT sector from the probe into Reddit’s data licensing policies. The way businesses manage user data for training purposes may come under more scrutiny as AI development picks up speed.

The FTC’s investigation may establish a standard for upcoming laws pertaining to user consent and data privacy in the context of artificial intelligence research. Tech corporations, privacy advocates, and other social media platforms will be closely monitoring the results of this study.