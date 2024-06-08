Kia issued a major recall on Friday, urging owners of nearly 463,000 Telluride SUVs from model years 2020 through 2024 to park their vehicles outside due to a fire risk. The culprit? A potential issue with the front power seat motor that could overheat and cause a fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall, highlighting a defect in the power seat control switch. According to the safety agency, a stuck seat slide knob or an external impact on the front seat cover could misalign the switch. This misalignment can cause the seat motor to continuously run, leading to overheating and potentially a fire while driving or parked.

Kia estimates that roughly 1% of the affected Tellurides, which translates to around 4,600 vehicles, might have this defect. However, the automaker is not taking any chances. The recall encompasses a significant chunk of Tellurides built between January 2019 and May 2024.

Kia Telluride Recall Due to Fire Risk: What Owners Need to Know

While there haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries, Kia has received concerning reports. They include one instance of an under seat fire and six reports of seat motor melting, some with smoke or burning odors in the vehicle.

Thankfully, a fix is available. Kia dealerships will be offering a free repair to address the problem. The solution involves installing a bracket to reinforce the power seat switch and replacing the potentially faulty seat slide knob with an improved design.

Kia is urging owners to schedule a service appointment with their dealerships as soon as possible to get their Tellurides inspected and repaired. In the meantime, the automaker strongly recommends parking the affected vehicles outside and away from other vehicles or structures.

This isn’t the first time the Telluride has been recalled. Back in March, Kia announced a separate recall for over 427,000 Tellurides from 2020 to 2024 due to a defect that could cause the cars to roll away unexpectedly while parked.

The Telluride’s popularity makes this recall significant. The SUV has been a top seller for Kia, consistently receiving praise for its comfort, features, and value. This fire risk, however, underscores the importance of regular maintenance and staying informed about potential safety issues with your vehicle.

Here are some key takeaways from the Kia Telluride fire risk recall:

Affected Vehicles: Kia Telluride SUVs from model years 2020 through 2024 (approximately 462,869 vehicles)

Kia Telluride SUVs from model years 2020 through 2024 (approximately 462,869 vehicles) Risk: Potential fire due to overheating of the front power seat motor

Potential fire due to overheating of the front power seat motor Cause: Misaligned power seat control switch caused by stuck seat slide knob or external impact

Misaligned power seat control switch caused by stuck seat slide knob or external impact Action to Take: Park vehicle outside and away from structures, and schedule a service appointment at a Kia dealership for a free repair (replacement of seat slide knob and reinforcement of power seat switch)

Park vehicle outside and away from structures, and schedule a service appointment at a Kia dealership for a free repair (replacement of seat slide knob and reinforcement of power seat switch) Recommendation: Stay informed about recalls by checking the NHTSA website or contacting your Kia dealership.

Kia has emphasized the importance of addressing this issue promptly. By taking the necessary precautions and getting their vehicles repaired, Telluride owners can ensure their safety on the road.