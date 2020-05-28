KillerLaunch Launches Partner Program, Invites All To Be Influencers

Takeaway: It’s your time to shine by joining hands with KillerLaunch’s Partner Program and gaining a chance to win exclusive redeemable rewards from the leading job & internship search platform.

Take part by clicking here: https://killerlaunch.com/partnerprogram

KillerLaunch, a leading internships and jobs search platform, is launching its Partner Program, providing a chance for all to be a part of the transformational journey and use the power of influence vested in you to win exclusive rewards from KillerLaunch!

The Partner Program has been specially designed and curated to serve as an opportunity for everyone, be it students, graduates, or working professionals, to mark their influence in the community.

Make a positive impact on the internship and job-seeking community by guiding them towards better employment opportunities, thereby encouraging them to build a better future, career-wise.

At KillerLaunch, we believe in the power of word of mouth and thereby, through its Partner Program, aims at helping everyone advance in their career, no matter which career stage they are at.

Use your influence to promote the KillerLaunch platform amongst your followers and peers and take the crown of being the influencer in your tribe.

Why Join KillerLaunch’s Partner Program

1. Be an Influencer

It is truly said- ‘with great power comes great responsibility.’ Be an influencer by leading an online and offline community to reach their higher career goals.

KillerLaunch’s Partner Program allows you to influence your fellow mates to follow their passion by giving them the right type of employment opportunities via the KillerLaunch platform, the leading internship and job search portal in India.

2. Make an Impact

Make an impact in the society by providing your take on valuable employment opportunities offered by the KillerLaunch platform for students, graduates, and working professionals. It’ll play a key role in encouraging them to build a brighter and better future for themselves.

With the Partner Program, KillerLaunch will be aiming to build strength and a sense of integrity within the employment seeking community with the help of influencers.

3. Redeem Exclusive Rewards

Not only will you be doing what you love by being a part of KillerLaunch’s Partner Program, but it will also be a fantastic opportunity for you to earn rewards for all the hard work you put into promoting the KillerLaunch brand amongst your friends and followers.

KillerLaunch rewards its Partner Program’s influencers with redeemable rewards that can be claimed in the form of gifts and vouchers later on.

4. Be the Face of the Brand

Through KillerLaunch’s Partner Program, you’ll be the face of the brand and will get an opportunity to learn about the ‘yes’ and ‘nos’ of working for a brand as an influencer.

Gaining access to the world of marketing and promotions, allows you to gain real-life experience and exposure, no matter what stage you are in your career. Through the Partner Program, you can discover your passion for marketing or even develop your skills further.

The more substantial influence you have on your audience, the more you grow as an influencer.

KillerLaunch aims at providing equal work and employment opportunities to all, be it students, graduates, or young professionals. So join the transformational journey of being a part of KillerLaunch’s Partner Program and lead your way to become the leader of tomorrow. Show your magical influence around and gain the golden chance to win exclusive redeemable rewards, only at KillerLaunch.

