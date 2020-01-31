Kisan Network secured $3 mn seed funding round

Kisan Network, which is a Gurgaon based startup, has now secured $3 million in the funding round of seed led by the Mistletoe managing director Atsushi Taira.

According to the report, the funding round also saw the participation from the Y Combinator, Thiel Foundation, and some other angel investors as well.

The funds will be used to expand into new regions and also bring new varieties of crops. A portion of the funds will also be used to reveal new farmer-centric products and services to its customers.

“We have developed into a thriving organization of 70 and growing, serving more than 55,000 farmers across thousands of villages in India. With this funding and the building blocks of our supply chain in place, we believe that we are the cusp of becoming an even larger Pan India player in the market,” Aditya Agarwalla, co-founder and CEO at Kisan Network, said.

The company offers farmers access to information about their produce and market prices. To check crop quality, the company uses the computer vision to assess the physical characteristics of the crops remotely. It has also partnered with the local logistics players to make sure that product is directly sent to the buyer.

“We see immense value in Kisan Network’s focus in providing market linkages directly to farmers, and their progress so far in building out each aspect of their tech-enabled supply chain is highly promising,” Mistletoe’s Taira.

