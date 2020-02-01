VOGO secured $25 million funding from Matrix Partners and others

VOGO, which is a Bangalore based scooter-sharing startup, has now secured its Series C funding round of $25 million, led by the Matrix Partners India and Lightstone Aspada, said the announcement.

Out of the total funding, $4 million was secured in the month of November 2019 from the Kalaari capital and Stellaris Venture Partners. It also received the remaining funding of $21 million this month.

The company which is founded by Anand, Sanchit, and Padmanabhan un the year 2016. VOGO had previously secured the funding A and B round from the Ola, as well as venture capital firms Matrix Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, and Kalaari Capital.

Comments

comments