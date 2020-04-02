Kitchens Centre secured $500K in seed round led by AngelList India

New Delhi based cloud kitchen startup Kitchens Centre, which claims to offer ready to move in, fully equipped, and compliant kitchens along with the important technology to deliver y only restaurants, today revealed that it has now secured $500000 in a seed funding round.

AgelList India led the funding round with participation from the investors like Jake Zeller, Utsav Somani, Jonathan Swanson, Ankush Gera, and Revant Bhate.

The startup revealed that it plans to use the funding to drive aggressive expansion into new geographies to enable hyperlocal delivery.

To help with operations, Kitchens Centre has also acquired Posify, a technology driven management solution for the F&B Brands.

“Keeping in line with our technology-driven approach, it allows brands to manage orders on a single platform, while also helping with inventory management, billing, and delivery tracking, among other things,” Lakshay said.

He further added, “Apart from significantly cutting down on the Capex and Opex of the brands, the network effort of things like order gapping, CRM support, and customer data helps them achieve an average 25 percent increase in sales and better payback periods after partnering with us.”

