Kiwi to stop selling its world famous shoe polish in UK

The story of Kiwi

Kiwi, the well known shoe polish brand was brought into the market by an Australian company debuting the product in 1906 in Australia itself. Later it was acquired by S.C. Johnson. It was such a successful product that it made its reach to 180 countries in 2005 around the globe.

It is the favorite daily lifestyle accessory of people who wear a uniform, because leather shoes and uniform go hand-in-hand and the shoes do need polishing everyday. This is why anyone who wears a uniform whether it is a soldier, teacher or an office employee choose Kiwi polish as a must have product for their shoes.

Reason behind the fall

In the UK, it has the become the first preference of people but recent declarations by the company point somewhere else. According to the company’s representative, the people in the UK have become so comfortable with work-from-home practice that uniforms have lost the demand. Casual clothing is on the rise and people no longer seem to need the shine on their formal leather shoes. The trainers are in more demand as they look stylish and are comfortable at the same time.

It is to be noted that only UK has seen this decline in sales of Kiwi shoe polish, the demand in all other nations is still at usual high. Foremost reason for this downswing in uniform is being told as the promotion of online working methodology. This might be the biggest change in the working styles of corporates but also has become the leading factor for a company to stop producing and selling in the UK. Due to this decline in wearing of formal shoes, even the local shoe menders have been slight unhappy. They too have shifted their line of work to modern sneaker wear.

The trainers even being hefty expensive go for the likes of youngsters. The famous brands like Nike and Adidas sell a pair of sneakers for fortunes. But it is just the trends of one small country in the world, Kiwi will still be selling its shoe polish in 180 other countries around the globe. It is not just a brand that sells the product in exchange for bucks, it is a brand for those who know the value of shine on their leather shoes. It delivers the lustre that it promises.

Although the company will continue selling shoe care products in the UK but who knows what the future trends will bring to the market. No one predicted the comeback of 90’s styles and who thought youngsters would even like the old school themes.