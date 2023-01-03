Logan Paul gains from Crypto Scam project; Cryptozoo token up by 1500%

After facing backlash by revelation of crypto investigator Stephen “Coffeezilla” Findeisen, Logan Paul have seen a tremendous increase in the value of Cryotozoo token. It’s value has been increased by around 1500%.

Famous YouTuber Logan Paul was revealed by crypto analyst Stephen Coffeezilla Findeisen after he published a three-part video series on CryptoZoo, a blockchain game Paul had aggressively promoted. The two major difficulties have been recognized. Paul’s most ardent followers and current investors squandered hundreds of thousands of dollars on the process, and the game has yet to go live.

CryptoZoo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Play-2-Earn (P2E) NFT project that borrows from elements of Pokemon, with users compiling, dealing, and breeding animals to earn $ZOO tokens. The non-fungibles are available on OpenSea as unhatched eggs, assumably with a surprise reveal for owners occurring once the project advances, if at all.

The fixed price floor is currently at 0.285 ETH, which is equal to approximately $340 at today’s price. It was noted pricing was not in BSC’s native BNB token, however, wrapped ETH is available on the chain. In his own words, Paul said CryptoZoo is a “really fun game that makes you money.”

Coffeezilla covered a deep dive into the project, including background investigations into key players, such as Jake the Crypto King, whose Twitter account was recently suspended, and testimonies from investors calling out the lack of progress in releasing a finished product.

Findeisen said Paul did not pay developers, leading to a pause in development activity. Further, the Lead Developer, Eddie Ibanez, is alleged to have lied about his credentials, which include graduating from MIT, having worked for the CIA to catch criminals, and helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl in his capacity as a Data Scientist crunching fatigue and injury stats.

Responding to the invite on Dec. 27, 2022, Findeisen said Paul did not include an email address to confirm his attendance. However, he would happily discuss the issue on home ground or via live stream.