KL Rahul Net Worth, Love Life, and More

The favorite of millions, KL Rahul, is an Indian Batsman and Wicket-Keeper. He made his International Cricket debut in 2014 on December 26 in a match against Australia, played in Melbourne. Here is all the information about him, from his net worth to his love life. Know more about him as you read.

KL Rahul Birth and Family

The Cricketer, Kannur Lokesh Rahul was born on April 18, 1992, and is 30 years of age right now. He is an Aries and was born in Mangalore, Karnataka, but Bangalore is considered his homeplace. KL Rahul’s father is KN Lokesh, a Civil Engineer professor, and the ex-director at the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka. His mother is Rajeshwari, who is also a History Professor. He has a younger sister named Bhavna.

KL Rahul Physical Information

Physical information is especially important for a sportsperson, especially a Cricketer. Here are KL Rahul’s measurements.

Height: 180 cm or 5’11”

Weight: 75 kgs or 165 lbs

KL Rahul Love Life

KL Rahul is unmarried, but as it happens when one is a public figure, he has been linked with some actresses or celebrities throughout his career.

1. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

KL Rahul and the Bollywood actress, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor were seen hanging out constantly, leaving the media wondering if they were dating. Still, these rumors died as soon as they were born, proving that they were indeed just friends who spent time with each other.

2. Sonam Bajwa

The Punjabi diva was linked with KL Rahul after exchanging flirtatious comments on their social media handles. Still, even though their fans took this romance, the rumors did not seem to have any base of truth behind them.

3. Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan, a Bollywood actress, is a die-hard Cricket lover and some tweets appreciating KL Rahul’s game sparked rumors of a budding romance. Still, she later denied these rumors about dating the Cricketer.

4. Nidhi Aggarwal

The Munna Michael actress was rumored to be dating KL Rahul for the longest time as the two of them were spotted on dinner dates, but KL Rahul himself denied any such rumors when they got out of hand.

5. Athiya Shetty

This is one of the alleged linkups with some concrete proof behind them. The several dinner dates that the duo was spotted on and the vacation they took to Thailand and some of their friends led many people to believe that the Cricketer and Bollywood actress were indeed dating.

KL Rahul’s Net Worth

KL Rahul has been climbing the ladder of success in his Cricket career since 2014, and as per the Internet, his net worth is around 43 crores. Placed under Grade A of BCCI’s Annual Player Contract, he has a salary of Rs. 5 Crores and earns a hefty sum of Rs. 11 Crore per IPL season.

The Cricketer has a growing fanbase, and all of it is because of his exceptional and consistent game on the field. As such, we can expect much greater things from him in the coming years.