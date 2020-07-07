Kochi-based Brainwired secured pre-Seed funding round

Huddle incubated agritech startup, Brainwired has now secured an undisclosed amount in its first funding round of funding, backed by the Mumbai Angels; Abiram, COO, Anjanasoft; Parthiv Rokadia, MD of Startradex; Gaurav Saraogi, MD of Chemco Group, to name a few.

The startup has developed a livestock health monitoring and tracking system named WeSTOCK, which uses an IoT ear tag and a unique machine-learning algorithm to identify sick and pregnant livestock and alert farmers accordingly.

On the funding, Sreeshankar S Nair, Founder of Brainwired, said, “Good mentorship from Huddle and incubation during our initial stages paved a way for a scalable business model, which helped us raise funds even during a crisis. Post funding, the team’s ability to create a product and the same mentorship together would help us realise a dream that we as founders had when our venture was just an idea on paper.”