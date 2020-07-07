How to play the lottery from your mobile phone in India

Thanks to technological advancement, you can now play the lottery via your mobile phone whenever you feel like doing it. Many lottery websites have mobile apps that you can download to start playing their games. In case you’re wondering how you can play the lottery at lotto land via your mobile device, keep reading this guideline.

How to play the lottery on your smartphone gadget

It’s convenient and straightforward to play the lottery via your mobile device. Using your mobile phone enables you to save time. Traveling to a physical store to buy lottery tickets wastes not only your time but also money. Furthermore, in case you win a prize, the bookmarker notifies you immediately, and you don’t need to worry about losing your ticket. You can enjoy the fantastic perks that come with playing lottery online if you can follow the following steps.

Download the apps

Before you download an app, go through the various lottery websites and select one that offers excellent lottery products and services. It would help if you also assessed the bonuses and exclusive deals that the site offers bettors. Additionally, check whether the website accepts the mode you may want to use while depositing money in their account. Most of the lottery apps can be downloaded on your iOS or Android device. After downloading, you need to register your account to start playing.

Opening an account

In most cases, you sign up by providing your name and email address. After submitting these details, go ahead and click ‘create a new account.’ At this stage, you’ve your new account, and you can deposit money in it and start playing.

Depositing money in the account

After signing up the account, the next step is to log in, load it with cash, and start playing. Because the lottery websites have various payment modes, select the one you want. The same deposit payment mode is the one that you’ll use while making withdrawals from your account.

Select your favorite lottery

After funding your account, the next step is to start playing. There are multiple lottery games that you can play in. You need to go through the games and find out their jackpot and the odds of winning them. At this point, you can now choose the one you like and place a bet on them.

Fill out the cards

You can select the ticket and fill them in manually or use a random number machine generator. There is no formula for choosing the numbers. However, some people pick numbers that correspond to the special anniversaries like dates of births and others. In case you’re not sure how to select the numbers, let the machine do a quick pick for you.

Submission of the card

After selecting your lucky numbers on the ticket, the next step is to submit the ticket. The ticket moves to the shopping cart where you can perform some tasks, including editing, verifying, or even deleting the card. If you’re satisfied with the information captured on your card, you can click the submit button to complete the procedure.

Be checking your email

Most online lottery sites alert you through your email in case you win. Ensure that you check your email consistently after submitting your ticket.

Conclusion

If you’ve got a smartphone, you can play the lottery any time you wish. This blog has offered you tips on opening a lottery account and playing your favorite games.