Kodak (KODK) Report FY 21 Revenue of $1.15B, GAAP Net Income of $24M

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today revealed monetary outcomes for the entire year 2021, including combined incomes of $1.150 billion, and proceeded with development in key item regions like SONORA Process Free Plates and PROSPER annuities.

Merged incomes of $1.150 billion, contrasted and $1.029 billion for the entire year 2020. GAAP overall gain of $24 million, contrasted and a total deficit of $541 million for 2020. Functional EBITDA of $11 million, contrasted and negative $1 million for 2020. A year-end cash surplus of $362 million, contrasted and $196 million toward the finish of 2020.

“Kodak kept on exploring through a strangely difficult business climate in 2021 and conveyed income development in the entirety of our portions without precedent for years,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman, and CEO. “We additionally saw expansions in consumer loyalty and a portion of the overall industry in our key print business, accomplishments which mirror the progress of our continuous system: center around our center organizations in business print and progressed materials and synthetic substances, put resources into item advancement and put our clients at the focal point of all that we do.”

For the entire year finished December 31, 2021, incomes were $1.150 billion, an improvement of $121 million contrasted with a similar period in 2020. GAAP net gain was $24 million for the entire year, contrasted with a total deficit of $541 million every 2020. The earlier year incorporated a charge of $416 million to mirror the expanded worth of the subordinate obligation installed in the convertible notes promptly before transformation and a cost of $167 million connected with the expansion in conceded charge valuation recompenses for areas outside the U.S. Functional EBITDA for the year finished December 31, 2021, was $11 million, contrasted with negative $1 million out of 2020. The increment was principally the consequence of progress in income and assembling costs from expansions in volume to some extent offset by continuous worldwide expense expansions in 2021. The current year’s Operational EBITDA results didn’t profit from $25 million in investment funds from brief compensation cuts and leave that to a great extent finished in January 2021. Kodak finished the year with a money total of $362 million, an increment of $166 million from December 31, 2020. The increment is basically owing to net returns got of $247 million from the financing exchanges finished in the principal quarter of 2021.

“The Company finished 2021 with $362 million in real money, an increment of $166 million from December 31, 2020,” said David Bullwinkle, Kodak’s CFO. “The Company’s asset report is the most grounded it has been in years because of the execution of our technique. We keep on executing on our arrangement by driving expansions in cost proficiency through computerization and interaction development and upgrade.”