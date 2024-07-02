The quest for ultimate speed has a new champion, and it comes from the small Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg. Their latest creation, the Jesko Absolut, has obliterated expectations by setting a blistering new benchmark in the world of high-performance automobiles. During a recent test run, the Jesko Absolut not only achieved a phenomenal top speed of 256 mph (412.72 km/h) but also smashed three other acceleration and braking world records in the process.

The Jesko Absolut is a true engineering marvel, designed with one purpose in mind: to be the fastest production car on the planet. Unlike its track-focused sibling, the Jesko, the Absolut prioritizes low drag over downforce. This is evident in the car’s sleek, aerodynamic design, featuring flowing lines, a minimized rear wing replaced by vertical fins, and a focus on minimizing air resistance. Under the hood lies a beating heart – a monstrous 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, capable of churning out a staggering 1600 horsepower when fueled with E85 biofuel.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Shatters Speed Records in Pärnu, Estonia

The record-breaking run took place on a closed runway in Pärnu, Estonia. Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh piloted the Jesko Absolut, showcasing its incredible capabilities. The car rocketed from 0 to 250 mph (402 km/h) in a mind-blowing 19.20 seconds, a new world record. But Lundh wasn’t done there. He pushed the Jesko Absolut further, achieving a top speed of a staggering 256 mph (412.72 km/h). This remarkable feat wasn’t just about raw power; it’s a testament to Koenigsegg’s meticulous engineering and aerodynamic expertise.

However, the record-breaking didn’t stop there. The Jesko Absolut also set new benchmarks for acceleration and braking from high speeds. It achieved 0 to 400 km/h (248.5 mph) and back to a complete stop in a record-breaking 28.27 seconds. Additionally, it conquered the 0 to 400 km/h (248.5 mph) run itself in a blistering 18.82 seconds, showcasing the car’s phenomenal power delivery and braking capabilities.

The significance of these records cannot be understated. They represent a significant leap forward in automotive technology and performance. While Koenigsegg hasn’t officially announced a top speed target, company founder Christian von Koenigsegg has hinted at the possibility of exceeding 310 mph (500 km/h) in the future, a truly mind-boggling prospect.

These record-breaking achievements solidify Koenigsegg’s position as a pioneer in high-performance car manufacturing. The Jesko Absolut isn’t just a car; it’s a rolling sculpture that pushes the boundaries of speed and design. While the price tag will likely be astronomical, for those with the means and the desire to own a piece of automotive history, the Jesko Absolut represents the pinnacle of automotive achievement. The car’s success signifies a new chapter in the quest for ultimate speed, and it will undoubtedly inspire further innovation and competition within the industry.