Elden Ring’s “Shadow of the Erdtree” expansion introduces several new weapons, each with unique features and abilities that cater to various play styles. Among these new additions, the Falx stands out as a highly versatile and powerful choice, especially for players who favor Bleed builds. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the Falx, from its stats and abilities to where you can find it in the game.

The Falx is a pair of curved swords designed to be wielded simultaneously in both hands. These weapons feature long, sickle-like blades, ideal for fast, aggressive combat. Forged by a character named Hornsent as an act of revenge, the Falx carries a theme of vengeance and retribution, reflected in its swift and deadly attacks.

Stat Requirements and Scaling

To effectively use the Falx, you need to meet the following stat requirements:

Strength (STR): 12

Dexterity (DEX): 15

Intelligence (INT): 0

Faith (FAITH): 0

Arcane (ARC): 0

The weapon scales primarily with Strength and Dexterity. At base level, both STR and DEX scale at a D rating, but when fully upgraded to +10 with Somber Smithing Stones, Dexterity scaling improves to a B rating, making it a great choice for Dexterity-focused builds.

Damage and Bleed Build-Up

The Falx deals significant physical slashing damage and has a base Bleed build-up of 55 points per hit. This Bleed effect can quickly accumulate, leading to massive damage against enemies susceptible to Hemorrhage. Players familiar with weapons like the Rivers of Blood will appreciate the Falx’s ability to rapidly induce Bleed, making it a formidable choice in both PvE and PvP scenarios.

Unique Skill: Revenger’s Blade

The Falx comes with a unique Ash of War called Revenger’s Blade. This skill cannot be replaced, but it is exceptionally useful. Revenger’s Blade allows players to dash toward an enemy and unleash a flurry of slashes. The initial dash can be extended by holding down the skill button, and a follow-up attack can be triggered by pressing the Heavy Attack button. This makes Revenger’s Blade perfect for closing gaps and maintaining offensive pressure.

Where to Find the Falx

Obtaining the Falx involves interacting with the NPC Hornsent in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. There are two primary methods to acquire this weapon:

Rauh Ancient Ruins Encounter: If you are following Hornsent’s story quest, he will invade you at the Rauh Ancient Ruins. This encounter takes place just before entering the arena where you fight Romina. Defeating Hornsent here rewards you with the Falx and his entire armor set. Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Battle: If you miss the initial encounter, you can still obtain the Falx later in the game. Once you reach the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom in Enir-Illim, you can invade Needle Knight Leda’s world. In this scenario, you will have to face Hornsent again, along with Needle Knight Leda and Dryleaf Dane. Victory in this challenging battle will grant you the Falx.

Tips for Using the Falx

To maximize the potential of the Falx, consider the following tips:

Focus on Dexterity: Since the Falx scales well with Dexterity, investing in this stat will significantly enhance your damage output.

Bleed Synergy: Pair the Falx with other Bleed-inducing items or abilities to maximize Hemorrhage procs. This synergy can devastate both bosses and regular enemies.

Upgrade Promptly: Use Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade the Falx to +10 as soon as possible. This will unlock its full potential and make it a cornerstone of your arsenal.

Master Revenger’s Blade: Practice using Revenger’s Blade to close gaps and apply pressure in combat. The extended dash and follow-up attack can catch opponents off guard and maintain a relentless offensive.

The Falx in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is a powerful weapon that caters to fast, aggressive play styles, particularly those that leverage Bleed effects. By understanding its stats, abilities, and the best strategies for its use, you can make the most out of this formidable pair of curved swords.