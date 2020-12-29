Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Korean Artificial Sun Sets New World Record

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

The Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) is known to be a superconducting fusion device which among other names is also called the Korean artificial sun. It made it to the headlines today after setting up a new world record. Reportedly The Korean Artificial Sun was successfully able to maintain the high-temperature plasma for a span of 20 seconds along with an ion temperature for over 100 million degrees.

The success story of Korean Artificial Sun

It was On November 24, 2020, that the KSTAR Research Center at the Korea Institute of Fusion Energy (KEF) reported that in a joint examination with the Seoul National University (SNU) and Columbia University of the United States, it prevailing in the persistent activity of plasma for 20 seconds with a particle temperature higher than 100 million degrees, which is one of the central states of atomic combination in the 2020 KSTAR Plasma Campaign.

It is an accomplishment to broaden the 8 second plasma activity time during the 2019 KSTAR Plasma Campaign on multiple occasions. It was in its 2018 investigation, the KSTAR arrived at the plasma particle temperature of 100 million degrees unexpectedly (maintenance time: about 1.5 seconds)

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend