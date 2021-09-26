Kraken App Now Accepts Google Pay And Apple Pay

Kraken is currently one of the world’s most popular bitcoin exchanges. Its web and mobile interfaces make buying, selling, trading, and storing bitcoins simple. Credit and debit cards are presently the only ways to buy cryptocurrency on the crypto exchange’s platform. Kraken has now launched two more ways for its users to buy cryptocurrency through the app.

Google Pay and Apple Pay are now available on Kraken.

Kraken has announced the launch of two new payment alternatives to the crypto exchange in a blog post. This comes at a time when cryptocurrency investors are looking for new methods to fund their holdings. The cryptocurrency exchange has announced the addition of the ability to purchase cryptocurrency using Google Pay and Apple Pay. In recent years, two payment methods have grown in popularity among users.

Apple Pay and Google Pay will both link to the Kraken app on the device automatically. Making it simple to pay using cryptocurrency, which can be done in a matter of seconds through the app. When using the new payment options, you must make a minimum purchase of $10. In a 7-day rolling period, the maximum purchase is presently $7,500 for each payment type.

These new features will make purchasing cryptocurrency considerably easy for users. And newcomers to the market don’t have to go through a lengthy process to buy their first cryptocurrency.

Purchasing cryptocurrency has never been easier

Kraken isn’t alone in incorporating cutting-edge payment mechanisms into its platform. Coinbase in an announcement a month ago pronounced Apple Pay would be used to purchase cryptocurrency on the exchange. Later, Google Pay came up on the platform. Allowing customers to quickly acquire cryptocurrency on the exchange.

PayPal, the world’s largest payments company, added crypto support for its US clients at the start of the year. The payments platform expanded its crypto offering to the United Kingdom in August 2021. The programme allows users to purchase, sell, and store cryptocurrency.

The U.K. Post Office had also entered the cryptocurrency industry, which caught the market off guard. Users of its software EasyID can now buy cryptocurrency straight through Swarm Markets, a German crypto exchange, as of two weeks ago.