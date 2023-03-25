Kraken decided to cut ties with some of the world’s most troubled banks

Kraken, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has announced that it will be cutting ties with some of the world’s most troubled banks. This move comes after several other crypto firms have made similar announcements, as the industry seeks to distance itself from financial institutions with questionable reputations.

Kraken’s decision to cut ties with certain banks is part of a broader effort by the cryptocurrency industry to align itself with ethical and sustainable practices. Kraken has stated that it will be reviewing its relationships with banks on an ongoing basis, with a focus on ensuring that its partners share its values of transparency and integrity.

The move also comes as the cryptocurrency industry continues to mature and as regulatory scrutiny of the sector increases. Many traditional banks have been hesitant to work with cryptocurrency firms due to concerns around money laundering and other illegal activities. However, some crypto companies have also faced criticism for their relationships with banks that have been accused of unethical or illegal practices.

Kraken’s decision to cut ties with certain banks is a reflection of the growing awareness and responsibility within the industry. In a statement, the company said that it was committed to “working with partners who share our values and our commitment to building a better financial system for all.”

Kraken has not yet released a list of the banks that it will be cutting ties with, but the move is expected to be significant. Other crypto firms, such as BitMEX and Binance, have already announced similar moves, citing concerns around compliance and reputation risk.

The decision by these companies to cut ties with certain banks is likely to put pressure on other firms to follow suit. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow and mature, there is likely to be increasing scrutiny of its relationships with traditional financial institutions.

Kraken has said that it will be taking a proactive approach to its partnerships with banks, and that it will be working to ensure that its partners are meeting the highest standards of compliance and ethics. This approach is likely to be welcomed by regulators and other stakeholders, who have expressed concern about the potential risks associated with the cryptocurrency industry.

Overall, Kraken’s decision to cut ties with certain banks is a positive development for the cryptocurrency industry. It demonstrates a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, and it sends a clear message that the industry is taking responsibility for its actions and its impact on the wider financial system.