Kraken, a key player in the cryptocurrency exchange space, secures a Dutch license. They announced the acquisition of a VASP registration from the DCB, enhancing its foothold in Europe. The move aligns with the company’s broader European growth strategy. Kraken highlighted the Netherlands’ dynamic startup and technology sector, robust financial services industry, and the highest fintech adoption rate among developed economies. Notably, the country ranks high in crypto adoption, with approximately 20% of Dutch citizens holding cryptocurrencies.

This registration isn’t Kraken’s first foray into the Dutch market. In October 2023, Kraken revealed plans to acquire Coin Meester B.V. (BCM), a Netherlands-based crypto exchange. The move aimed to strengthen Kraken’s position in Europe, capitalizing on the Netherlands’ advanced economy and innovation culture.

Recent survey findings released by Binance indicate a positive shift in sentiment towards cryptocurrencies in Europe. The survey, covering participants from France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden, reveals that an impressive 73% of European residents are optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies.

The Binance survey further highlights that 55% of participants utilise cryptocurrencies for everyday purchases, with 10% making weekly crypto payments. This underscores the increasing integration of digital currencies into daily financial activities across Europe.

Netherlands License Acquisition

Kraken’s recent achievement of VASP registration in the Netherlands marks a significant step in its efforts to strengthen its presence in the country. The approval follows the acquisition of the Dutch crypto broker BCM in October, a move aimed at enhancing Kraken’s position in the Dutch market.

Strategic Importance of the Dutch Market

Highlighting the appeal of the Dutch market, Kraken emphasized the country’s vibrant startup and technology sector, a robust financial services industry, and the highest fintech adoption rate among developed economies. Notably, around 20% of Dutch citizens are reported to own cryptocurrencies, reflecting a high adoption rate in Europe.

Broader European Expansion

Kraken’s success in securing a Dutch license in the Netherlands is part of its broader strategy to expand across Europe. In addition to the Dutch license, Kraken has secured licenses in Spain, Italy, and Ireland, further accelerating its growth strategy in the European market.

Positive Outlook for European Growth

Brian Gahan, Kraken’s Managing Director in Europe, expressed optimism about the opportunities arising from the Dutch VASP registration. He stated, “With the addition of the Dutch VASP registration, our European growth strategy continues accelerating. We see a lot of opportunity to introduce our offering to both retail clients and professional traders in the Netherlands and across Europe.”

Challenges in the U.S. Market

While Kraken progressed in Europe, it faced legal challenges in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Kraken in November, alleging the operation of an unregistered online trading platform. Kraken, however, reported that the lawsuit did not impact its business operations.

Expanding Horizons in Europe

Kraken’s successful acquisition of the Dutch VASP registration marks a crucial milestone in its European expansion. With licenses secured in multiple European countries, Kraken is poised for further growth, tapping into the increasing demand for cryptocurrency services. Despite challenges in the U.S., the company remains focused on its strategic goals. As cryptocurrencies gain acceptance and usage in daily transactions, Kraken’s strategic moves position it to play a key role in the evolving financial landscape. The forecasted growth in European crypto revenue adds to the optimistic outlook.

