Krishitantra secured $1M seed round from NABVENTURES, Omnivore

Krishitantra, a Hyderabad based soil tech startup, has now secured $1 million in seed funding from the Nabard’s Venture Capital arm NABVENTURES and Omnivore.

Speaking about the latest investment, Sandeep Kondaji, Co-Founder and CEO, Krishitantra, said, “The funds will be used to expand operations across the country, and to reach out to lakhs of farmers and help them realize increased profitability and sustainability via improved soil health.”

While presently focussed on the Indian market, Krishitantra also plans to enter Select Southeast Asian countries in the near future. The startup has developed a highly portable IoT device branded as Krishi RASTAA, which generated soil test results within the 30 mins, precisely analyzing macronutrients, pH, EC, organic carbon, and microbial counts.

“Rapid soil testing along with real-time agronomy digitises an important component of farm extension services. The data play at the farm level is of huge value. This affordable solution would benefit farmers, FPOs, and other players in the agri ecosystem. Krishitantra has a market-winning solution in the making.”