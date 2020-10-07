Why Casino Players Choose Mobile Payment Options?

Online casino customers have the possibility to enjoy a wide selection of gambling opportunities. Whether playing on a desktop or phone, they can choose from numerous games and make payments at online platforms. With the introduction of mobile gambling, smartphone payments have become a logical need for all interested players. That’s why we have various deposit options which are suitable for mobile sites like Kahuna casino.

Which Mobile Casinos Payment Methods are Popular?

Online casino sites introduce plenty of payment methods for its users. Players can now choose from Boku, Zimpler, Payofirt, Truslty, Apple Pay, Pay by Phone, MuchBetter, Bitcoin, Skrill, Ecopayz, Neteller and more. All these methods are secure and provide players with a smooth gambling experience along with the same day withdrawal online casinos. If you prefer a mobile gambling experience then you should learn more about the opportunity.

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is one of the popular deposit options at mobile casinos. Provided by Apple Inc, the method has been popular since 2014 thanks to the inclusion of two-step authentication as well as Touch ID. Players who choose Apple Pay for completing deposits can enjoy the benefits of the option:

Speed – deposits made to online sites are instantly available

High level of security – the provider takes advantage of 2-step authentication and encrypts all transactions

Simple to use

On the other hand, we can speak about some cons:

Apple Pay doesn’t allow withdrawals

Only a limited number of sites accept the method

Players need to have an Apple device to complete the transaction

Pay By Phone

Pay by Phone gambling sites are popular among mobile customers. These platforms allow players to complete transactions from their phones without having to worry about a level of security. If you are considering the option, make sure to choose a platform that accepts the method. Once you enter the relevant site, select the amount you want to deposit and provide the phone number. When you receive the confirmation, just enter the code at the gambling site and wait for confirmation about a successful deposit.

There are some obvious advantages and you can check them below:

Quick deposit option

Provides a high level of security

Players don’t need to leave any financial information

Regarding the drawbacks of the same option, we can speak about:

Very low deposit limits which means that high rollers are not recommended

Withdrawals are not possible via this method

Boku Transactions

Boku is another popular method for making deposits at mobile casinos. If you choose the Boku-friendly site, just create the account and choose Boku as the payment option. Enter your phone number to receive a confirmation message and you will see funds available on your account.

Making deposits via Boku have both benefits and drawbacks. Here are some advantages:

Transactions are safe as you need to confirm them

Flexible payment method, acceptable at various sites

Deposit limit of $30 which is good for money management

Speaking about drawbacks, we can mention:

The method is not recommended for high rollers

There is no possibility to make withdrawals via Boku

Is It Safe to Make Payments by Phone?

Payments By Phone at casinos are generally safe. Players only need to pay attention when choosing the relevant site. It means that only reputable gambling providers will allow players to enjoy the full safety of mobile transactions.

Conclusion

As you can see, mobile casinos increase in popularity which leads to frequent payments from smart devices. The future will bring the same trend, with more providers optimizing their sites for mobile transactions.

About the Author

“Frankie Wilde is a content writer at various gambling sites. Also, he is a passionate traveler and a great cook. Frankie shares informative articles with the world.”