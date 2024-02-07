In a recent development, blockchain company Ripple has been directed by a New York judge to share financial statements and details of cryptocurrency sales with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to reports by Coindesk on Tuesday. The Federal Judge orders Ripple to comply with the SEC.

The SEC had requested this information in the aftermath of a pivotal ruling in a lawsuit against Ripple, filed in 2020. The lawsuit alleges that Ripple conducted an unregistered securities offering amounting to $1.3 billion linked to its XRP token.

Last year, Judge Analisa Torres ruled that only Ripple’s institutional, not retail, sales of XRP violated the law—a decision hailed as a victory in the crypto sector. However, the court found Ripple liable for violations predating the 2020 lawsuit. The SEC contends that the shared documents will aid in determining whether the court should impose injunctions or civil penalties for the period since then.

Ripple Faces SEC Action on XRP; Court Grants Motion in Full

In a significant development, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn orders Ripple to comply with the SEC. The Hon’ble Judge has ruled in favour of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple Labs regarding XRP. The judge’s decision mandates Ripple to adhere to the regulator’s post-complaint discovery requests related to the cryptocurrency.

SEC’s Victory: Ripple Ordered to Comply

On Monday, Judge Netburn granted the SEC’s motion against Ripple, compelling the crypto firm to produce “2022-2023 financial statements” and disclose “post-complaint contracts governing ‘institutional sales.'” The SEC is also seeking information on the amount of XRP institutional sales proceeds received after the regulatory complaint was filed. The court document states, “The SEC’s motion is granted in full.”

Ripple’s Objections Overruled

Ripple had raised objections to the SEC’s motion, asserting that the requests were “untimely” and lacked justification on the merits. The company argued that the information sought by the SEC was irrelevant to the court’s determination of remedies.

However, the court dismissed Ripple’s objections, emphasizing the importance of obtaining necessary information during the inquiry stage. The document reads, “At this stage, the Court sees no basis to short-circuit that inquiry by denying access to readily available information that may be probative to the remedy stage.”

Court Sets Deadline for Remedies-Related Discovery

Regarding Ripple’s financial statements, the court clarified that there is no reason to deny access to information crucial to the remedy determination. Concerning post-complaint contracts, the court disagreed with Ripple’s concerns about a potential ‘mini-trial,’ stating that the production of these contracts is warranted.

Regarding XRP institutional sales proceeds post-complaint, the judge acknowledged the SEC’s showing that this information could aid the court in shaping its remedy. Ripple is mandated to respond to the interrogatory, with the court setting February 12 as the deadline for completing the “remedies-related discovery.”

Ripple Faces Deadline in SEC Legal Battle

In a significant legal showdown, Ripple finds itself compelled to comply with the SEC’s demands as the Hon’ble Judge orders Ripple to comply with the SEC. The upcoming deadline for remedies-related discovery on February 12 marks a crucial phase in this legal battle, shaping the future course of action for Ripple and its ongoing legal challenges.

As Ripple navigates through legal challenges with the SEC, its recent court directive to disclose financial statements adds another layer to the ongoing saga. Meanwhile, the company’s push for business expansion in the U.S. market showcases its commitment to diversifying its market presence amidst regulatory scrutiny. The outcome of the legal battles and Ripple’s strategic moves will undoubtedly shape its trajectory in the coming months.

