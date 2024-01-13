Even as the business world entered into 2024 with high hopes of growth and performance, the tech sector continued its layoff trend with big tech companies such as Google and Amazon leading the charge. According to reports, the recent layoffs were part of continued cost-cutting efforts and prioritisation of essential verticals by the tech companies.

Now with the leading tech companies axing their employees, it is sure that midcap and smallcap tech companies will follow suit and kick off a new wave of layoffs at this early stage of the 2024 calendar year.

Currently, a US-based IT services company Cloudflare is under extreme public audit for handling terminations casually without any proper clarity as to why the employees are getting terminated. An accounts executive of the company, Brittany Pietsch recorded herself getting terminated over a video call. When she asked the executives who were in the call as to what was wrong with her performance that made the company decide to fire her, the HR executives were pretty clueless about any specific performance-related issue from Brittany’s side. It is important to note that Britanny was hired only a few months ago and was reportedly given praise and good reviews by her manager without any signs of performance issues from her side.

The video in which the HRs are finding it hard to explain to her why she got laid off is going viral now.

Google, Amazon and Microsoft lay off employees en masse

On Wednesday, Google laid off hundreds of employees in various divisions. The major layoff happened in Google’s digital assistant, hardware, and engineering teams as the company shifted its focus more to Artificial Intelligence projects.

It is also possible to analyse that the layoffs by Google are part of the overall trend by the tech sector, driven by advancements in AI.

Another big tech firm, Microsoft also is seeing layoffs, this time at HumaneAI, an artificial intelligence firm supported by Microsoft. The firm has decided to lay off nearly 4% of its entire team, just before the launch of its latest product, a voice-control handsfree AI pin.

E-commerce giant Amazon also laid off hundreds of its employees on Wednesday in the latest round of layoffs which began in the beginning of 2022. The laid-off employees reportedly worked in Prime Video and MGM Studios division, studio and streaming departments to be precise. The recent layoff came as part of restructuring and optimising the business. The multinational e-commerce company reportedly conducted some reviews internally and decided to discontinue investment in some areas, and the latest layoffs can be considered as the first part of those disinvestments.

Earlier there were reports that Amazon was planning to lay off its remote employees in the prime division. These remote employees, mainly based in India, were reportedly part of the customer service department. Last year alone, Amazon axed nearly 27,000 jobs, making it one of the largest companies to lay off employees at such a large scale.

A subsidiary of Amazon, Twitch also announced layoffs amounting to 35 per cent of its workforce, which is around 500 employees. The live-streaming company had earlier laid off 400 employees as part of downsizing measures and cost-cutting measures by its parent company, Amazon.

Paytm and Flipkart step on lay-off accelerator

Indian companies and startups have also started layoffs across various divisions as part of their cost-cutting measures. Payment platform Paytm and e-commerce platform Flipkart are planning to lay off thousands of employees.

Paytm, which laid off nearly a thousand employees, was the first Indian company to lay off at a large scale. This means the company has laid off nearly 10% of its staff. It is part of the company’s realignment policies and cost-cutting efforts.

Another Indian company that is planning to implement large-scale layoff is Flipkart. The weak financial performance of the company is now forcing the e-commerce giant to lay off nearly 1500 employees, almost 5-7% of its entire workforce.

Now, with more and more companies joining the layoff party, we can expect more layoff news in the coming few weeks. The increased inflation pressure in various countries and weak financial performance for various quarters have forced companies to rethink their strategies and implement a hiring freeze. Now that the hiring freezes are not helping them, they have again started mass layoffs and termination.