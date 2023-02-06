Layoffs in 2023: List of Indian startups & tech companies that have cut jobs

Severe economic volatility and macroeconomic crisis have forced companies around the globe to lay off thousands of workers as part of cost-cutting measures. High inflation and declining economic activities in major economies of the world resulted in declining revenue and profits for tech companies.

In order to balance off the impact of declining revenue and increasing costs tech companies around the globe decided to lay off employees in large numbers.

Even as the Indian economy managed to stay away from a severe economic crisis, tech companies and startups in the country got impacted by the dwindling demand. Slowing demand for products and services and the decision of customers to reallocate their money to more essential purposes had profound impacts on the financials of these tech companies and startups.

List of Indian startups & tech companies that have cut jobs

1 – BYJU’s – Layoffs: 1500 – Bengaluru based multinational educational company BYJU’S has decided to lay off more than 1000 employees to make business more profitable. Nearly 15 percent of the total workforce in the tech company would lose their jobs as part of the latest layoffs.

Engineering and logistics teams have reportedly suffered the most from the latest layoffs as those are considered to be the cost centers. Freshers and several senior executives have also been asked to step down as the company is trying to achieve profitability in the ed-tech business.

2 – Wipro – Layoffs: 450 – Indian IT giant Wipro laid off more than 450 freshers from the tech company in January 2023 citing poor performance and unacceptable scores in internal assessment .

In the termination letter, Wipro told employees that they failed to perform well in internal assessment even after being provided training by the company. The company also said that sacked employees will have to pay Wipro 75000 rupees in order to compensate for the amount the company has spent on training them.

3 – InMobi – Layoffs: 70 – Bengaluru based interment and digital marketing company, InMobi laid off nearly 3 percent of the total workforce in January 2023, citing poor performance.

The company said that the latest layoffs were part of the annual performance evaluation of the employees.

The company which was founded in 2007 has 22 offices in 12 countries across 5 continents.