League Of Legends Is Getting A Virtual Heavy Metal Concert

Riot Games has announced a virtual heavy metal concert for League of Legends featuring renowned band Pentakill. Riot Games Music, the music division of Riot Games, is working on the upcoming PentaKill Event in full steam. In addition to announcing the return of the band and new member Viego, Riot Games announced the upcoming concert, which will take place in a virtual world where the band will perform live.

It sounds as if the event, which will revolve around Pentakill’s upcoming album Lost Chapter, will be somewhat more involved than other virtual concerts. A virtual concert for PentaKill — a heavy metal band consisting of champions from League of Legends and their upcoming album Lost Chapter — will be held on 8 September at 9 pm BST from Riot Games.

At Pentakill, fans are invited to solve a series of puzzles, puzzles, ciphers, and messages from a mysterious source that will show whether Viego, a character of League of Legends is driven by an infatuation with the perfect world of metal. By solving ARG puzzles within four days, Riot Games is calling on the legion of Pentakills fans to help shape the next phase of this lost chapter of the journey. The virtual show leverages a wave of state-of-the-art broadcast tools, technologies, and platforms and offers fans a front-row seat to experience PentaKill like never before, powered by interactive VFX, animation, and real-time gaming technology from Oscar-winning creative production studio Mills.

The music department of Riot Games has worked with Pentakill to create a virtual concert that deserves to be part of the Metaverse. The concert will offer fans a first-row seat to the sights and sounds of the band like never before. The album will be available on all major digital streaming platforms and has followed an interactive concert experience on 8 September 2021.

Pentakill is one of the few bands in League of Legends Universe to join K-Da, K-Pop, True Damage, and Hip Hop. The band is a virtual band that in real life consists of champions of the league who perform alongside numerous musicians. Each band member has an alter ego skin styled after modern heavy metal music.

The Wave and Riot partnership are just the latest in an ongoing merger of the gaming and music industries. Virtual entertainment leader Wave VFX Mills has worked with other successful artists including The Weeknd and John Legend. The news comes as such virtual concerts become more prominent.

Riot Games will team up with Wave, a virtual entertainment company based in L.A, to make the new experience a reality. Riot will be partnering with Wave to develop and launch features that can allow fans to influence the performances in real-time.

Virtual concerts have popularized artists like Travis Scott, Lil Nas, X-J Balvin, and Kaskade on platforms like Fortnite and Roblox in case traditional concerts were marginalized during the pandemic, having become famous when traditional concerts were marginalized.

The whole thing is touted as a virtual experience, and visitors can chat with other concertgoers and make decisions that influence the direction of the concert. The concert will be a one-and-a-half-hour and preshow that will take the players through the entire album. The tone for it, Pentakill displays, is somewhat similar to what is included in other digital concert events.

In addition to the hero healing spells, Riot Games has announced seven new Pentakill skins. On the other hand, Tristana will have a new skin called Hextech Tristan. Pentakill devotees are encouraged to answer a series of puzzles, puzzles, ciphers, and messages from unknown sources to reveal Viego, a League of Legends figure obsessed with improving the metal world.