Leaked memo exposes United States democrats’ organized anti-crypto stance

In a shocking development, a leaked internal memo has surfaced, shedding light on the organized anti-crypto stance of the United States Democratic Party. The document, which has caused a stir in the political and cryptocurrency communities, provides valuable insight into the party’s concerns and plans regarding the regulation of digital currencies.

The leaked memo, allegedly authored by a high-ranking Democratic Party official, highlights several key points that form the basis of the party’s stance on cryptocurrency. It underscores the growing concerns among party members regarding the potential risks associated with unregulated digital assets, including money laundering, tax evasion, and illicit activities.

Memo leak reveals Democratic Party’s alignment with SEC

A recently leaked memo indicates that the Democratic Party is aligning with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its ongoing confrontation with the cryptocurrency industry, including matters such as regulators’ funding and how to categorize cryptocurrencies legally.

The recently leaked memo about cryptocurrency regulation has the potential to cause the United States to lose its position as a prominent player in the crypto industry. Initially, Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett disclosed the contents of the memo on Twitter on May 10, which quickly went viral with hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes. The memo confirms previous speculations about the differing levels of support for cryptocurrencies among the two major US political parties indicating an organized anti-crypto stance.

Leaked memo intended for exclusive party consumption

The memo was primarily intended for congressional Democrats serving on the House Financial Services Committee, as they were the ostensible readership. It comprises a set of “key messages” designed to assist representatives in effectively addressing the topic of cryptocurrencies.

According to a section of the memo, the issue at hand is not the lack of clarity but rather the widespread non-compliance with existing laws, and it emphasizes that crypto companies should not be exempt from accountability. The memo highlights that the United States has a well-established regulatory framework that has fostered significant innovation in the financial system for many years. It asserts that creating new regulatory structures solely to accommodate crypto companies’ defiance of clearly defined regulations would not be justified.

The vast majority of the crypto industry holds the belief that digital assets do not neatly align with current regulatory frameworks, leading to a consensus that new and customized legislation should be developed. Republicans, in general, have displayed greater empathy towards this perspective.

Democrats officially take a stance against cryptocurrency

The memo seems to highlight the partisan divides among those responsible for financial regulation, implying that cryptocurrency will increasingly become a highly partisan matter.

The document provides instructions to Democrats in Congress, urging them to confront Republicans on various fronts. This includes emphasizing the funding issues of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and supporting Gary Gensler’s classification of “almost” all crypto assets as securities. Gary Gensler, the present chair of the SEC, has fostered an antagonistic relationship with the industry.

Mentioned pointers from the memo

Another point highlighted in the memo states:

“Both the SEC and CFTC agree that it is the SEC’s role to determine whether crypto assets qualify as securities. The SEC has unequivocally stated that the vast majority of crypto assets should be classified as securities. There is no further debate.”

Another key point in the memo urges committee Democrats to commend Gensler for assembling the “most robust enforcement team to date.” It emphasizes the importance of Gensler, and the SEC continues to take the lead in regulating the US crypto market.

It is evident that the Democratic Party has maintained a more skeptical stance towards cryptocurrency compared to the other major political parties in the United States. Senator Elizabeth Warren, known for her progressive views, has consistently urged regulators to adopt a more stringent approach toward the industry.

The leaked memo revealing the United States Democratic Party’s organized anti-crypto stance has ignited a fierce debate about the future of cryptocurrency regulations. While the memo highlights concerns about risks and the need for stricter oversight, it also underscores partisan divisions within financial regulation. Democrats are urged to confront Republicans on various fronts, supporting regulatory measures and emphasizing funding issues.

Also Read: US Secret Service praises blockchain as they dive into NFTs.

Comments

comments