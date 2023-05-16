US Secret Service praises blockchain as they dive into NFTs

In a surprising revelation, the United States Secret Service, renowned for its role in protecting the President and combating financial crimes, disclosed its involvement in the cryptocurrency world during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session as it praises blockchain. The agency’s representatives divulged their ownership of various cryptocurrencies, expressed enthusiasm for blockchain technology, and even admitted to building a burgeoning collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

During an extensive Reddit AMA session, the agency, in conjunction with a California criminal task force, shed light on its methods for solving cryptocurrency-related crimes. They discussed intriguing topics such as “pig butchering” scams, the Secret Service’s NFT collection, and effective strategies for concealing transactions from law enforcement.

Task force embraces transparency

During the Reddit AMA session on May 15, the United States Secret Service San Francisco Field Office and the Bay Area Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team (REACT) willingly engaged with participants from the r/cryptocurrency subreddit. While certain regulators view cryptocurrencies as a means for illicit activities, the REACT task force expressed appreciation for the inherent transparency of blockchain technology, considering it an exceptional avenue for law enforcement to trace the movement of funds.

Despite certain regulators perceiving cryptocurrencies as facilitators of fraud and scams, the REACT task force expressed admiration for the transparent and public nature of blockchains. They regarded it as an “extraordinary opportunity” for law enforcement to effectively monitor and trace the movement of funds in the battle against criminal activities.

Blockchain’s immutable ledger: Enhanced monitoring and tracking abilities

In previous instances, the US Secret Service has emphasized and praised that the unalterable nature of the blockchain ledger enables more efficient monitoring and tracking of illicit financial activities compared to traditional fiat currencies in certain scenarios.

The difficulty of laundering money using blockchain technology was emphasized in an upcoming Netflix-featured story centered around Bitfinex and unexpected criminals. In response to a subsequent inquiry regarding the most effective method of concealing illicit behavior on the blockchain, the Secret Service recommended that individuals seeking to engage in dubious financial activities are better off using cash than cryptocurrencies.

Inquired about their own cryptocurrency holdings, the Secret Service confirmed being active participants in the crypto space, asserting themselves as definite crypto holders and expressing enthusiasm for the technology. They further explained that owning cryptocurrencies enables them to gain a deeper understanding of the intricacies of the crypto world.

“Pretty much most cases require a certain level of ELI5’ing. It’s somewhat of a running joke around here,” the agency explained, with the acronym “ELI5” referencing the popular subreddit r/explainlikeimfive.

Cryptocurrency dominates reports

In response to a question regarding notable distinctions between cryptocurrency-related crimes and illicit activities in traditional finance, the Secret Service acknowledged that the majority of calls and reports they receive are typically linked to cryptocurrencies in some manner.

“They vary in a lot of ways to fiat investigations, both in good ways and bad ways, but most notable is that crypto transactions are irreversible and immutable.”

Amidst addressing a variety of serious inquiries, the agencies also found room for some lighthearted moments during the session. When a Reddit user inquired about the possibility of the Secret Service launching its own “meme coin,” the agency humorously redirected attention to its own NFT collection on OpenSea.

In conclusion, during a Reddit AMA, the United States Secret Service and REACT task force revealed their ownership of cryptocurrencies, expressed support and appraisal for blockchain’s transparency, and discussed their growing NFT collection. They highlighted the potential of digital assets in combating financial crimes and acknowledged the benefits of blockchain technology in tracking money flow.

The agencies engaged in lighthearted discussions, with the Secret Service promoting its NFT collection. The session showcased the Secret Service’s adaptability to the digital landscape and its commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for investigations. The statements made reflect their views during the session and may not represent official announcements.

