Leaker Hints Overwatch 2 Multiplayer Being Free-To-Play

Leakers have addressed the point at which Blizzard may have decided to announce that Overwatch 2 would be making the multiplayer portion of the game Free-to-Play. The leaker of the season, who is most press-worthy, is now implying that Overwatch 2s multiplayer is going to go free-to-play upon its arrival.

Ahead of the Summer Game Fest, a new leaker has leaped onto the scene. Since Blizzard Entertainment officially announced Overwatch 2 developers have been sharing ever-more details about the game. Overwatch 2, a sequel to the hit FPS by Blizzard, is set to officially launch at Blizzcon on Nov. 1. Since Blizzcon was canceled this year, speculation is running high as to when the next big Overwatch 2 announcement is going to come and it is up at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Since Overwatch 1 is getting all of the PvP updates coming with Overwatch 2, the two games will be fully compatible. Whether you are planning to pick up that game or stay with Blizzard, you will be able to play with players of both games in PvP modes. While it is technically a sequel to the 2016 hero shooter, the game’s multiplayer mode will see users play together alongside owners of the former title, too. What is more, although Blizzard Entertainments Overwatch 2 features new heroes, new maps, and modes, all that multiplayer content will also be free to play for players of the 2016s hero shooter.

OVERWATCH 2 will have multiplayer cooped up with Overwatch 2014, but it will also feature PvE (Player Vs Environment) modes. Overwatch 2 will have a new PvP mode, where the main focus is on pushing for a victory in the melee and also feature new maps, cosmetic items, and characters, including the sojourn. Overwatch 2s story elements for PvE will feature the hero’s talents and items within the gameplay, as well as introduce the four-player story-driven experience, which is set in Rio de Janeiro. Even more excitingly, we can expect to see story-driven, Hero Missions added that allow high-payoff co-op with up to five friends — a first for Overwatch 2, and one that is likely to inject a sense of freshness into proceedings.

It is an odd sequel, as some new characters and maps will be made available for players of the first Overwatch game as well. It is partly aimed at making it possible to have a new season of Overwatch League playing Overwatch 2 rather than the original game. According to Creative Director Jeff Kaplan, any cosmetic items earned from Overwatch would transfer over to Overwatch 2 a move that would aid the transition into the new game.

Free-to-play or not, it is very possible that Blizzard Entertainments Overwatch 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. We may be getting the next beta date, or perhaps even confirmation of a free-to-play release, during Overwatch 2s June 12 reveal event. With BlizzCon Online now scheduled to take place in February 2021, fans are hoping that will be the event where we hear the most details on the launch timeline of Overwatch 2. Activision Blizzard has previously suggested release date for Overwatch 2 sometime in 2022, but given the continuing effects of the global pandemic on video game production (and seemingly anything else), it seems like we are going to be getting a full-fledged title at some point in 2023.