Summer Game Fest Will Be In-Person Event For 2023

Hot on the heels of the ESA's confirmation that E3 is returning next year, Summer Game Fest has been announced to be both a digital and physical event for 2023. With E3 not happening this year (although it is planning on returning for 2023), Summer Game Fest is an event where various showcases and announcements would happen. While Summer Game 2022 kicked off this Thursday at 9 pm, the ESA announced that they are returning to the E3 branding in 2023, hosting both digital events as well as a new physical one in LA.

The head of the show is organizer, Stan Pierre-Louis from ESA, who told The Washington Post that E3 2023 is still going to happen, despite speculation that major game brands would prefer to hold their own events. While ESA has not provided concrete details, including event dates, ESA executive director Stan Pierre-Louis said that E3 was planned as both a physical and digital show. The upcoming iteration will presumably feature live audiences for the show itself, and also have a show floor area where press and fans can experience gameplay demos or speak with developers, although these details are still yet to be seen.

