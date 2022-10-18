Leaking Documents Reveal the Rapid Rate at Which Employees are Leaving Amazon

According to recent reports, Amazon is not being able to retain employees. Leaked documents reveal that employees are leaving the company at a rapid rate. Read the entire article to learn more about this situation and the reasons behind it.

About the employees

The leaked documents with Endgadget reveal that people who were newly hired in the company were not able to last more than 90 days. They were either fired, or they got laid off or they quit working in the company. Therefore, seeing the leaked reports, it is obvious that the company is facing serious issues in retaining its employees which is an extremely bad sign. The reports also reveal that people are not leaving because of getting laid off or being fired, rather they are leaving the company by choice. Therefore, Amazon’s attrition rate is on the rise like never before. For people who don’t know what attrition rate is, it is the speed at which employees leave a particular company.

About Amazon

Amazon is one of the most popular companies in the entire world and is involved in e-commerce, advertising, digital streaming, etc. It has made a name for itself and is known to each and every person. The company considers its customers to be extremely important and does everything to satisfy their needs and wants. From delivering their beloved products to their location to creating unique content for them to stream, the company does it all and is pretty successful. People love the services of the company which explains why the company is one of the largest multinational technology companies. It is currently being headed by Andy Jassy. The company has a lot of principles that form its foundation. It does not compromise on the quality of the people it hires. Its employees are what drives the company which is why they hire only the best. The company walkways aim to achieve big which is why it is successful in today’s times. It does not believe in thinking small.

About Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the founder of what is one of the most successful companies in the world, Amazon. He founded the company in the year 1994. As of now, he owns less than 10% of the company but continues to be one of the richest people in the world. He is a self-made billionaire and continues to be a source of inspiration for many young entrepreneurs who wish to make it big in the world.