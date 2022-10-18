Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition makes its way to Indian market for Rs. 25K

Popular premium smartwatch maker, Fossil India has launched their new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch within the Indian markets. Many such premium features will be featured in this smartwatch, and one of the main features we will get to see with this smartwatch is the new upgrade on the software side, which is the newly improved Wear OS 3.

To give you the main hint about this new smartwatch, this watch gets a massive radical upgrade compared to the previous year’s models and also will be featuring various structural changes with the Wear OS update.

Adding more information about this smartwatch, the newly launched Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition has been the first ever Fossil smartwatch coming with the support for Wear OS 3 out of the box.

With this new software, the smartwatch will be coming with the support for an exclusive Wellness application that will be logging your health details and will be providing you an entire data about your health condition. If you are also looking for a new smartwatch in India, then you can have a look at this smartwatch now. Here is everything you should know about this smartwatch.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition – Specification and Features

Let’s start with the specification and features for Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, here on the front we will get to see a bigger 1.28-inch radical display which also supports an Always-On display onboard and also features a configurable button as well.

To provide you with a better faster and smoother experience, this smartwatch comes with up to 1GB of RAM which will be coupled with internal storage of up to 16GB.

Also, this smartwatch gets some good features like the 3ATM water resistance and also the latest connectivity and internal features like Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, and also NFC SE as a week. This smartwatch also comes with some good sensors onboard including an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, PPG heart rate sensor, off-body IR sensor, and ambient light sensor.

This new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition also comes with some good health features like a SpO2 monitor, Heart Rate Sensor, and Sleep Tracker that can help towards monitoring the user’s health condition. Also, this smartwatch has the feature to detect workouts as well.

On the performance side, this smartwatch gets its power from a new Qualcomm chipset called the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, however, this is very strange to use this SoC because Qualcomm has already unveiled the successor model, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition – Price

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition has now been launched for a price tag of Rs. 24,245 within the Indian market.