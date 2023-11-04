There doesn’t appear to be a real competition for the ‘greatest movie star to make an appearance in a combat game’ going on right now, but you’d think there would be. Aside from the appearances of Jean Claude Van Damme and Megan Fox in Mortal Kombat 1, the next fighter Tekken 8 might have just clinched victory with its newest avatar announcement and the actor portraying him.

Vincent Cassel career

Victor Chevalier, the newest addition to the Tekken 8 team, is voiced by Vincent Cassel, a highly acclaimed actor. Cassel’s career spans beyond his role as the French Robin Hood in Shrek, as he has gained recognition for his roles in English-language films such as Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Black Swan, and the third season of Westworld. Additionally, he has acted in several notable French films like La Haine, Irréversible, and The Specials.

His resume is tremendous, and Tekken 8 is his first foray into gaming voice acting. Cassel revealed that he enjoyed playing Tekken in back 1990s in one of the behind-the-scenes videos. He further added:

“I gained a fascination with the game because there was a character named Eddy Gordo who was a capoeirista, and I was practicing capoeira at the time.” So I bought the game and only played with this character.”

New Character Victor

Victor is a celebrated figure for creating the UN’s independent forces. He is a distinguished veteran of the French navy who dons a fashionable suit and wields state-of-the-art weaponry. Victor’s fighting style, akin to Raven’s in Tekken, involves making the most of his machinery. He seamlessly teleports around, utilizing his firearms, daggers, and potentially an energy blade to execute a range of actions. It makes sense given that the two appear to be connected by a story link, with Victor serving as Raven’s guru in the past.

We already knew that we may hate facing Victor, but his appearance would be a lot of fun to play. He was the 31st character unveiled for Tekken 8, which meant there was only one more for us to see. On November 12, that character will be unveiled. Regrettably, leaks had already exposed the identity to many fans, but the trailer still managed to captivate and amaze the audience.

Brief about Tekken 8

In the upcoming game TEKKEN 8, the story of the Mishima family will continue. Kazuya Mishima, having defeated his father Heihachi, seeks to take over the world. He plans to use the armies of G Corporation to wage war. At the same time, Jin reunites with his mother and joins forces with her to try and put an end to Kazuya’s reign of terror.

With 32 modified, distinctive combatants and the all-new ‘Heat’ feature to destroy your rivals, you’ll experience the newest phase in the longest-running videogame series. On January 26, 2024, the Tekken franchise will launch its tenth complete edition as the eighth major installment. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S. It’s two more months to revive our childhood memory of this extravagant combat gameplay series. Tekken 8 may give us some first-hand experience and great-quality gameplay.