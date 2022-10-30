Lenovo launches ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition Laptop

Laptop maker, Lenovo has launched its new ThinkPad laptop on the occasion of its 30th anniversary for introducing its ThinkPad lineup. On this occasion only, Lenovo has launched a special new ThinkPad laptop called the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition laptop.

This new laptop has been uniquely designed and comes with a set of upgrades on the specification sides as well.

However, Lenovo has launched this laptop on the occasion of its ThinkPad lineups anniversary, so this laptop will be only availed for this year and will be sold in limited numbers only. Lenovo says that they will be producing around 5,000 laptops.

If you are looking to buy a new laptop, will this new 30th-anniversary edition be worth it? Let’s take a deep look into what this new laptop features and what is its pricing.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition laptop – Specification and Features

Starting with the specification and design side! This new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition laptop doesn’t come with the same design but in fact, Lenovo has gone with a new design with a unique carbon fiber top cover with a unique logo saying 30th Anniversary Edition.

Also, there is a unique-looking trio-colored retro RGB ThinkPad Logo as well. Trackpoint has been replaced with caps and is colored in a combination of green and blue.

Let’s now jump to the main specification side, this laptop on the front side features a bigger 14-inch screen which is an OLED panel and provides a peak resolution of 2.8K pixels. This display also offers up to 100% P3 color gamut support with a faster refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

If we go inside this laptop, it gets its power from a powerful Intel chipset which is the new Intel Core i7-1260P. This chipset has been coupled with a faster 32GB of RAM and also 1TB of SSD storage as well.

Talking about the graphical capabilities, this laptop features integrated Intel Iris CE graphics which come with the chipset.

For providing a better multimedia experience, this laptop comes with quad-housed microphones which will be providing a better catch of your audio. Also, there is a high-quality 1080P camera that supports Windows Hello Face recognition support too.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition laptop – Price

If you are looking to buy this new laptop, then you should also know the pricing of this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition Laptop.

Currently, this laptop has been launched officially in Taiwan and has been launched for a price tag of NT$ 90,900 which translates to around Rs. 2,32,999 in Indian markets.

Talking about the sale date, it’s been said that this laptop will be going on sale officially in December this year.

Standard Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon VS Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition Laptop

For the people who aren’t aware! Besides this anniversary edition, there is also a standard Carbon X1 laptop which comes with similar specifications but there is a difference in its pricing by Rs. 2,000.

Although, we would say that for an extra cost of Rs. 2,000 you can get a new updated Intel flagship chipset which is the Core i7 SoC, 1TB of storage, and also faster RAM as well.