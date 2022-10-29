Sega Plans To Create A “Super Game” By 2026

Sega, the owner of fan-favorite franchises such as Persona and Sonic the Hedgehog, has recently revealed in its financial reports that they are now starting development on the Super Game, which is expected to arrive no later than March 2026.

Sega CEO Haruki Satomi’s message in the latest annual report states his belief that the simultaneous global release of Super Game on several platforms can help draw in even more users and greatly increase the visibility of the game, possibly allowing Sega to reach consumers that may not consider themselves typical gamers.

The Super Game is going to be a large-scale, worldwide title, aiming for release in March 2026, according to Sega CEO Haruki Satomi. The latest company reports included a communication by Sega CEO Haruki Satomi discussing the strategies behind this Super Game, as well as its goal of appealing to streamers. Sega CEO Haruki Satomi has stated his aim with this Super Game is to build a game so groundbreaking it draws in a much larger number of active users than any game from the group so far, and although details surrounding this new project are still sparse, there is thought that a larger Super Game can be used to house smaller games inside of its framework similar to Roblox.

Sega has previously announced its desire to build Super Game, and this is said to be a long-term strategy for creating one major worldwide title focused on online, community, and IP utilization. About one year ago, SEGA announced plans for the mystical ultimate game, involving new, innovative titles with a focus on global online?community?and IP utilization.

In a recent financial report released by the company, it said Sega is in the process of developing the game, whose release is slated before March 2026. For such a large project, we barely knew anything about it, yet, it seems that Sega is targeting a launch before March 2026. A recent presentation suggests that as Sega gears up this super game, Sega will also release a series of new projects in the next five years, including a new FPS title from the European studio, as well as the use of IP assets in remakes, reboots, and remasters. Its financials for 2020 highlighted how developing a new FPS title at a European studio would be instrumental to creating one of its biggest releases.

As part of their latest Annual Report, Sega revealed they would be producing the big game in 2026, bringing several IPs together from the company’s storied catalog. SEGA has hinted previously about this new project, the Super Game, as early as 2021, with some suggesting that it may involve crossovers between some of SEGA’s biggest IPs, such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona.