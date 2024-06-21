Lenovo has launched its latest high-performance laptop, the Yoga Pro 7i, in India. Aimed at multi-tasking content creators, this model boasts impressive specifications and advanced features designed to enhance productivity and creativity. Let’s dive into the details of this new powerhouse.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i: A Glimpse of the Future

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i is built to cater to demanding users who require top-notch performance and advanced features.

Launched globally in March, it is now available in India, and it comes packed with the latest technology, including a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to artificial intelligence (AI) features powered by Microsoft’s AI chatbot.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i: Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i is priced starting at Rs. 1,49,999 in India. It can be purchased via Lenovo’s official website. The laptop comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 Edition, adding value to this already feature-rich device.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i: Key Specifications

The Yoga Pro 7i features a stunning 14.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2.8K. This high-resolution screen supports Dolby Vision content, ensuring vibrant and lifelike colors.

Certification: It is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, which enhances HDR color reproduction for deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Build: The laptop boasts an aluminium chassis, providing a premium and durable feel. The backlit keyboard ensures ease of use even in low-light conditions.

Processor: At its heart, the Yoga Pro 7i is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Graphics: For graphics, it is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, featuring 6GB of DDR6 VRAM. This setup makes it suitable for graphic-intensive tasks and gaming.

Memory and Storage: The laptop comes with 16GB LPDDR5x dual-channel RAM, which is soldered onto the motherboard for improved performance. It also includes a spacious 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for fast and ample storage.

The Yoga Pro 7i runs on Windows 11 Home, offering the latest features and a seamless user experience.

Audio: It features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive sound quality.

Microphones: The quad-mic array ensures clear audio capture for video calls and recordings.

Camera: For video conferencing and security, it includes a full-HD 1080p IR camera with a depth sensor and Windows Hello support. Additionally, an E-shutter provides extra privacy. The laptop offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options:

Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E for fast and reliable wireless connections.

USB Type-A Gen 3.1 port, USB Type-C Gen 3.2 port, and a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port for versatile connectivity.

HDMI 2.1 port for connecting to external displays.

3.5mm headphone jack for audio devices.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i measures 325.5 x 226.49 x 16.6mm and weighs 1.59kg, making it relatively lightweight and portable for a high-performance laptop.

Copilot Key: One of the standout features is the dedicated Copilot key, which provides quick access to AI capabilities. This integration allows users to leverage Microsoft’s AI chatbot for various tasks, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Conclusion

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i is a compelling option for content creators and power users in India. With its high-resolution OLED display, powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, it is built to handle demanding tasks with ease.

The inclusion of AI features through the Copilot key further sets it apart, making it a versatile tool for enhancing productivity.

Priced at Rs. 1,49,999, it offers a robust combination of performance, design, and advanced features, making it a valuable addition to Lenovo’s Yoga lineup. Whether you’re a professional creator or a tech enthusiast, the Yoga Pro 7i promises to deliver a top-tier computing experience.